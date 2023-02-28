Pride on the line for Demons and Roos in BDCA Twenty20

Pride is the only thing on the line for Kangaroo Flat and White Hills when the two sides meet in the final BDCA Twenty20 regular season game on Wednesday night.
Strathfieldsaye has already secured top spot in Pool A and a berth in next week's grand final, leaving the Roos and Demons with little to play for.
Aside from an opportunity to blood some young players, the Roos need to win to avoid the wooden spoon, while a victory would secure second place for the Demons.
While Kangaroo Flat is in great for in one-day cricket, the team is winless in three Twenty20 games this summer.
After losing to Strathfieldsaye in its first T20 encounter of the summer, White Hills has defeated Strathdale-Maristians and Huntly North in its past two games.
Wednesday night's game is scheduled to start at 6pm.
The grand final, which will feature Strathfieldsaye and Bendigo United, will be played at the QEO on March 8 from 6pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.