Pride on the line for Demons and Roos in BDCA Twenty20

Updated February 28 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 5:30pm
White Hills' left-hander Ollie Geary likes to bat aggressively.

Pride is the only thing on the line for Kangaroo Flat and White Hills when the two sides meet in the final BDCA Twenty20 regular season game on Wednesday night.

