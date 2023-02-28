Bendigo Advertiser
Gully warms up for pennant tennis flag tilt

Updated February 28 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 3:34pm
SPRING Gully secured its spot in this weekend's qualifying final after a strong win over South Bendigo Stumble Guys on Saturday cemented second position on the Bendigo Tennis Association Fosterville Gold A-grade pennant tennis ladder.

