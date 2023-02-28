Gully warms up for pennant tennis flag tilt

SPRING Gully secured its spot in this weekend's qualifying final after a strong win over South Bendigo Stumble Guys on Saturday cemented second position on the Bendigo Tennis Association Fosterville Gold A-grade pennant tennis ladder.
Gully's Ben Linn, Jono Guy and Ryan Brook all went undefeated across their singles and doubles matches, showing good form heading into finals.
Stumble Guy's captain Jason Gladman showcased great tennis as he won his singles and two doubles matches as a consolation for South Bendigo.
BTC Raiders (80 games, 9 sets) picked up a good win over Ironbark (36 games, 2 sets) and will enter the finals from fourth position.
The standout performers for the Raiders were Michael Smyth, Clinton Shelley and Marcos de Noronha, with all three going undefeated.
Ironbark just held onto their fifth spot on the ladder ensuring they didn't finish last.
Playing at home, Castlemaine A was too strong for South Bendigo 8-Ball Pool to wrap up third spot on the ladder.
It has thrust Castlemaine into an elimination final showdown against BTC Raiders.
Matt Brebner and Joel Buckle were strong at the top of the order for Castlemaine with impressive singles and doubles wins.
South Bendigo 8-Ball Pool's Chris Gamboa, who is only a teenager, had an impressive singles win over Dave Carre 8-7, while Justine Babitsch won two of her doubles in an attempt to pull 8-Ball Pool back into the match.
Despite a final round bye, Strathdale Park claimed the 2022-23 minor premiership.
A Grade will begin its three-week final series this week.
Meanwhile, B-grade and C-grade still have another match left of the regular season as they only play a two-week final series.
South Bendigo Stumble Guys (52 games, 3 sets) lost to Spring Gully (76 games, 8 sets);
Ironbark (36 games, 2 sets) lost to BTC Raiders (80 games, 9 sets);
Castlemaine A (83 games, 8 sets) defeated South Bendigo 8-Ball Pool (56 games, 3 sets).
1. Strathdale Park 9-2-1 (141.5)
2. Spring Gully 9-3-0 (132)
3. Castlemaine A 8-3-1 (127.5)
4. BTC Raiders 5-6-1 (104.5)
5. Ironbark 4 7 1 (71.5)
6. SB 8 Ball Pool 2-9-1 (68.5)
7. SB Stumble Guys 2-9-1 (68.5)
Strathdale Stars (41 games, 4 sets) defeated BTC Hitmen (41 games, 4 sets);
BTC Deucebags drew with BTC Heat (washout);
Castlemaine defeated SB Golf Clash (forfeit).
1. BTC Heat 10-1-0 (115)
2. BTC Deucebags 9-1-1 (110.5)
3. BTC Hitmen 7-4-1 (87.5)
4. Strathdale Suns 6-5-1 (79.5)
5. Castlemaine B 3-8-1 (55.5)
6. Strathdale Stars 3-8-1 (54.5)
7. SB Golf Clash 0-11-1 (32.5)
BTC New Team (42 games, 2 sets) lost to Spring Gully (45 games, 5 sets);
BTC Greatest Hits (40 games, 4 sets) lost to Strathdale Park Stingers (41 games, 3 sets).
South Bendigo (40 games, 3 sets) defeated Strathdale Park (36 games, 4 sets).
1,. Spring Gully 10-3-1 (107.5)
2. BTC Greatest Hits 9-4-1 (98.5)
3 Strathdale Park Stingers 7-2-1 (77.5)
4 BTC New Team 6-6-1 (77.5)
5. South Bendigo 2-7-1 (30.5)
6. Strathdale Park 0-12-1 (21.5)
