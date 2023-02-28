Bendigo women and people with a cervix are urged to get up to date with screening in order to protect themselves from cervical cancer after figures show a low participation rate in regional Victoria.
According to data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW), it is estimated 60.8 per cent of eligible Bendigo residents participated in the National Cervical Screening Program, compared to 61.9 per cent of eligible Victorians.
Recent data from Cancer Council Victoria's Victorian Cancer Registry, has revealed that females living in regional Victoria are 28 per cent more likely to be diagnosed with cervical cancer compared to those living in major cities.
Cancer Council Victoria Early Detection and Immunisation Head of Screening Kate Broun has urged residents to check if they are up to date with cervical screening and to book in for a test if they are due or overdue.
"A cervical screening test is the best way to prevent cancer and needs to be done every five years by all women and people with a cervix aged between 25 and 74, even if they've had the HPV vaccine," Ms Broun said.
"Regularly participating in cervical screening can help to detect the virus called HPV that causes most cervical cancers.
"Screening can help to find cancer early, or even find pre-cancerous cells that can be treated before a cancer develops."
Those who are due for a cervical screening test now have the option to self-collect their test.
Self-collection allows people to collect their own vaginal sample in a private space at the doctors or other health setting using a swab.
Regional Nurse Cervical Screening provider Emily Grant said this option has opened a door for those who have faced barriers to accessing screening, including those living regionally or remotely.
"For those of us living regionally, there can be additional barriers to screening, like finding a health professional near you who you feel comfortable with," Ms Grant said.
"Self-collection allows people to choose what's right for them and to do this important test themselves, in private, if they would prefer. It's really is exciting."
If you are due for a cervical screening test, speak to your doctor or nurse about your options, including self-collection or call Cancer Council Victoria's experienced cancer nurses on 13 11 20 for information and support.
Find out more about self-collection at cancervic.org.au/selfcollection or search for a local provider who suits your needs on Cancer Council Victoria's Cervical Screening Directory.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
