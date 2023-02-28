Bendigo Advertiser
Cancer Council hopes new cervical screening option will encourage more Bendigo people to test

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
February 28 2023 - 5:00pm
Photo by LJNovaScotia/Pixabay

Bendigo women and people with a cervix are urged to get up to date with screening in order to protect themselves from cervical cancer after figures show a low participation rate in regional Victoria.

