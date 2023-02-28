Final home game a big night for Spirit's past and present WNBL stars

The unfurling of a new major sponsor, a celebration of the 2013 WNBL championship team and the last roll of the dice for their 2023 play-off aspirations - Wednesday night's final Bendigo Spirit home game of the season has plenty to offer.
The Spirit host ladder-leader the Townsville Fire at Red Energy Arena to round out their regular season and there promises to be plenty of highlights on and off the court.
On the court, the equation is simple for the Spirit - they must win to stay alive in the WNBL play-off race.
Should they snap their five-game losing streak, the Spirit would then need fourth-placed Perth to lose both of its final round matches against Adelaide and the University of Canberra Capitals.
Off the court, the Spirit will celebrate the signing of a new major sponsor.
Chemist Warehouse has signed a three-year deal with the club - further strengthening the Spirit's standing in the WNBL.
The partnership will see Chemist Warehouse front and centre on playing singlets and training tops.
They will also have a presence at all home games, including activations in the 'Spirit Zone' and a number of player appearances.
One of the highlights of the night will be the return of members of the Spirit's 2013 WNBL championship-winning squad.
10 years on from their grand final triumph over Townsville, some of the players, coaching staff and administrators will be in attendance to watch the current Spirit squad try to keep their slim play-off hopes alive.
The 2013 players and staff, including current day stars Kelly Wilson and Kelsey Griffin, will be presented on court most likely at half-time of the main game.
Former Spirit forward Chelsea Aubry is making the trip from her native Canada to be part of the championship reunion.
The current Spirit squad would love to leave their loyal fans with something to smile about by upstaging the red-hot Fire on Wednesday night.
Townsville has won a club record 10 games in a row to grab top spot on the table.
After a 7-0 start to the season, the Spirit only won four of their next 13 games to slip out of the top four.
"We want to be professional and finish the season as strongly as we can,'' Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama said.
"We've invested time in this season and we want to finish the best way we can, so we want to give Wednesday night everything we've got."
Wednesday night's game starts at 6.30pm. Tickets are available via Ticketek and can also be purchased at the stadium.
