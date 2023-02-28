A water authority is encouraging customers to order their supplies in advance to help preparations for increased demands.
Water orders from Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) constantly peak during autumn and during this time, it is common for channels to operate near capacity as water is delivered to customers.
GMW Water Delivery Services general manager Warren Blyth said the coming weeks were likely to see a significant surge in orders.
"Due to high allocations and good rainfall during the 2022/23 Irrigation Season, customers still have access to large volumes of entitlement for delivery," he said.
"This combined with relatively full storages, low water prices, and drier weather, means the demand for water could be particularly high this autumn."
During times of high demand, GMW strategically times water deliveries to ensure channels do not exceed capacity.
Mr Blyth said customers could support this process by submitting their orders early.
"Our planners will continue to manage the channels by moving and adjusting orders to optimise the capacity of the channel system for customers," he said.
"However, the more notice customers provide for irrigation orders, the more we can do to ensure they receive orders at the requested delivery time and flow rate.
"It also means we have more opportunities to undertake maintenance works on channels including treating aquatic weeds that could otherwise affect flow rates."
Water orders can be placed up to 10 days in advance through WaterLINE.
To access WaterLINE, head to www.g-mwater.com.au/waterline or phone 1300 469 469.
For more information, customers can contact their planners, phone GMW's Customer Experience Team on 1800 013 357, or email reception@gmwater.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
