Australia Cup challenge for CV League One clubs

Road trips are the order of the day for the three Central Victorian League One clubs remaining in the Australia Cup qualifying draw.
Epsom, Tatura and Shepparton South will play away against State League opponents in this weekend's third round.
In terms of rankings from the 2022 season, Epsom has the easiest draw.
The Scorpions travel to Melbourne to play the Glenroy Lions, who finished fourth on the State League Five North ladder last season.
After battling to score goals in 2022, Epsom has found the back of the net 10 times across its first two Australia Cup victories.
Tatura tackles Chisholm United, who topped the State League Four East ladder in 2022 and earned promotion to State League Three this year.
The Ibises opened their Australia Cup campaign by scoring 11 goals and then came from behind in round two to win 3-2.
Potentially, Shepparton South faces the most difficult task when it travels to Geelong.
Runner-up in last year's CV League One grand final, Shepparton South has drawn a Geelong Rangers outfit that played in State League Two North West division last year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.