Bendigo Jockey Club hoping to lure big Golden Mile day crowd

THE Bendigo Jockey Club (BJC) is hoping to welcome up to 4000 racegoers to its Golden Mile race day on Saturday.
New BJC chief executive officer Rob Heinjus said the club was thrilled with the response to the meeting so far, with most race-day packages either sold out or close to being full.
The meeting is traditionally the club's second-biggest day of the year crowd-wise, behind Bendigo Cup day, to be held this year on November 1.
Heinjus hoped the combination of Saturday's good weather, plenty of quality racing, highlighted by the Listed Golden Mile and Bendigo Guineas, and on-course activies would lead to plenty of support from the local community.
"The track is in great nick, the weather's looking good and race-day packages have done well," he said.
"We've sold out the dining at Silks, our deck is sold out and we've got one trackside umbrella to sell, which we imagine will be gone by (Friday).
"And the punters' marquee is close to being done, so I'm sure we'll have a really strong crowd here.
"We're aiming for 4000 people on-course for the day."
Heinjus said the club was hoping to capitalise on a stroke of good fortune in the scheduling of this year's meeting, which falls directly in between the end of the local cricket season and the start of the football/netball season.
Only the Loddon Valley Football Netball League kicks-off this weekend, while the Bendigo, Heathcote District and North Central leagues do not resume until April 15.
"We've done a bit of work with some of the pubs and some of the footy/netball clubs to try and tap into some interest," he said.
"We don't want to ruin anyone's pre-season, but it's another way for the club to connect with the community."
Committed to catering for more than racing purists, the BJC has put together a diverse array of events and attractions.
They include the popular fashions on the field, live music in two parts of the racecourse, a pop-up prosecco and cocktail bar and a local gastronomy display.
From a CEO standpoint, Heinjus, who took over the reins late last year, could not be more excited to be overseeing his first Golden Mile day.
"It's a great day to showcase the track and the venue and to show what we (the BJC) and regional communities can do," he said.
"That's part of our pitch going forward. Racing is pretty city-centric, but the industry relies on regional venues and regional trainers and the workforce.
'It's great to showcase all of that on a standalone day.
"I'm pumped to be part of it."
While it will be a first for Heinjus, this year's Golden Mile race day will be the last for renowned BJC curator Bernie Hopkins, who will step away from the role at the end of June after 24 years in the role.
"I think it will be a great day to celebrate Bernie's commitment to this community and race club over 24 years," Heinjus said.
"Those involved in the industry know and appreciate the work that goes into it and just what Bernie does.
"He leaves with a heavy heart, but he knows every blade of of grass out there from being here 24 years.
"You'll see just what he means to the place when you see the condition of the track on Saturday."
The icing on the cake for the BJC would be a Bendigo-trained feature race winner, with two strong hopes of victory.
Josh Julius is saddling up his dual Group 2 winner Just Folk in the $200,000 Golden Mile, while Brent Stanley will chase victory in the $200,000 Bendigo Guineas with Sorel Rising.
