Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo Jockey Club hoping to lure big Golden Mile day crowd

By Kieran Iles
Updated March 31 2023 - 9:22am, first published 9:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Jockey Club CEO Rob Heinjus is excited ahead of his first experience of Golden Mile day. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Bendigo Jockey Club CEO Rob Heinjus is excited ahead of his first experience of Golden Mile day. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

THE Bendigo Jockey Club (BJC) is hoping to welcome up to 4000 racegoers to its Golden Mile race day on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.