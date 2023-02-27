Medals aplenty won at junior champs

ATHLETICS Bendigo Region's juniors were in superb form at last weekend's Athletics Victoria field and track championships for under-14 to 18 age groups at South Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium.
At the end of the three-day meet, Bendigo's medal haul was seven gold, four silver, and eight bronze.
It was double gold for South Bendigo's Chelsea Tickell in the under-15 800m and 1500m.
The 13-year-old won the 1500m in 4:41.54 on Friday night.
Chelsea broke Bendigo residential records for under-15, previously 4:44.49 set by University's Tullie Rowe on December 13, 2018; and under-14 mark of 4:47.67 achieved on February 12, 2016 by South clubmate Taryn Furletti.
Chelsea ran Sunday's 800m final in 2:16.68 which is the second-fastest time by a Bendigo junior at under-15 level.
It was also a record-breaking feat by University's Avery McDermid in the under-16 800m.
Avery won gold in a time of 1:59.50 which beat the centre's under-15 record of 2:00.39 set on December 6, 2015 by Luke Padgham from Bendigo Harriers at Lakeside.
A great meet for McDermid included silver in the 3000m, 8:54.55; and bronze in the 1500m, 4:08.
Another of South Bendigo's young guns, Kai Norton was in top form in the under-15s action.
A mark of 41.84m at javelin surpassed his personal best by 10m and clinched gold.
Norton also struck gold at shot put, 13.81m; silver at hammer, 40.07m; was fourth in discus, 40.95m; and seventh at triple jump, 10.52m.
Based near Kyneton, Hailey Stubbs hurled the hammer a distance of 43.44m to win the under-16 title and add to the Bendigo Harriers medal tally.
Harriers' clubmate Jake Gavriliadis, from Dunolly, earned silver in the under-18 shot put, 14.28m, and bronze at discus, 44.82m.
Talented sprinter Charlie Sullivan, from Maryborough, ran in the red and white of South Bendigo to clinch gold in the under-14 100m in 12.87 seconds.
Bronze in under-18s finals went to Eaglehawk's Jorja Morrison, 5.22m in long jump, and Bendigo Harriers' Eliza Coutts, 1.50m at high jump.
It was bronze for South Bendigo's Amber Fox after a mark of 32.07m in the under-17 discus.
South Bendigo's Jemma Norton, older sister of Kai, put the hammer to a personal best of 40.09m to be fourth in the under-18s competition.
Among the highs of the meet was the South Bendigo duel in the under-15 discus where Jasper Seymour threw a best of 41.72m to win silver and Connor Wilson's mark of 40.95m earned bronze.
A great meet for Wilson included a mark of 12.49m to be third in the shot put showdown.
Eaglehawk's Cooper Richardson leapt 10.95m to claim bronze in the under-15 triple jump contest.
Hawks' to reach finals were Jorja Morrison, under-18 100m and 200m; Cooper Richardson, under-15 100m and 200m; Lewis McIntosh, under-16 100m and 400m; Scarlett Southern, under-17 400m; and Sophie Scoble, under-17 200m and 400m.
Bendigo region was also represented by Bendigo Harriers' Eliza and Reeve Evans, Daniel Noden; Eaglehawk's Rosy Marsh, Isabella Noonan, Amalie Southern; South Bendigo's Emma Orme; and Ebony Woodward from University Pride.
