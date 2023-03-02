DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$1,650,000 - $1,750,000
LAND: 1081sqm
AGENCY: McKean McGregor
AGENTS: Amy Sim 0427 703 661 and Michael Brooks 0418 135 444
INSPECT: Saturday 12pm - 12.30pm
An exceptional property in the heart of Bendigo, this home was originally built in 1874 and has been brought back to life with contemporary comforts.
Within walking distance from shops, cafes, parks and restaurants, Magnolia presents a rare opportunity for a buyer to own a unique home and enjoy the benefits of inner-city living.
Picture-book perfect thanks to its timeless facade, which is accented by a welcoming deep-curved verandah, the home offers grand proportions with original features such as decorative ceilings, original leadlight windows and solid timber flooring.
Authentic features sit harmoniously alongside a host of modern conveniences including custom built-in storage throughout, contemporary fittings and fixtures and open-plan kitchen, living and dining.
Four generously sized bedrooms include an opulent main suite with a large bay window, a fully fitted walk-in robe, twin-vanity ensuite and freestanding bath.
Looking for a new home this weekend?
Two further bedrooms are found on the first level in addition to a home office and formal lounge. The loft-style fourth bedroom on the upper level is a fantastic addition and would make a great teenage retreat or guest room.
Freshly restored to its original splendour is the lower-level parlour, perfect for a gathering space, media room or further bedroom, this addition offers many possibilities.
A full-sized laundry and family bathroom are also offered on the ground level with high-end finishes and heritage nods continued throughout.
At the heart of it all, an exquisite kitchen, dining and living space that directly connects with landscaped gardens. The attractive and spacious kitchen features state-of-the-art appliances, stone benchtops and ample storage.
Bi-fold doors offer a seamless connection between indoor spaces and the rear yard. A raised alfresco area is wrapped in seasonal wisteria, and the sparkling pool has swimmer-friendly salt water.
Immaculately kept and thoughtfully designed, the yard provides privacy thanks to established green borders and usable zones for entertaining family and friends.
Magnolia on Mollison Street is a special offering and among the finest Bendigo homes in its category.
Your private inspection is welcome.
