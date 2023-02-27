Agnoletto just shy of podium finish at UCI Track Nations Cup

Bendigo District Cycling Club rider Blake Agnoletto finished agonisingly short of a bronze medal at the 2023 UCI Track Nations Cup at Jakarta.
Agnoletto and the Australian men's team pursuit squad finished 800 milliseconds (.8 of a second) behind Great Britain to miss out on third place.
Denmark were the overall gold winners of the event, followed by New Zealand in second.
The Australian team included Agnoletto, Oli Bleddyn, Conor Leahy and James Moriarty.
Agnoletto was also on track for the men's elimination race.
Sport news:
He was up against a tough field at the Jakarta International Velodrome and crossed the line in 15th position to earn 232 points for the overall rankings which contribute to the race to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Meanwhile, Australians Leigh Hoffman, Matthew Richardson and Thomas Cornish defeated the Netherlands in the men's team sprint final to secure gold.
The event at the Jakarta International Velodrome was a pre-qualifier for the three-round 2023 Track World Championships in August
Results from the championships later this year will contribute toward UCI Olympic track rankings which allow countries to qualify for the Paris 2024.
The races in Jakarta are the same as the ones that will be raced at the Games: keirin, individual sprint, team sprint, Madison, omnium and team pursuit.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.