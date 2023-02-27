Bendigo Advertiser
Agnoletto just shy of podium finish at UCI Track Nations Cup

By Anthony Pinda
Updated February 28 2023 - 10:03am, first published February 27 2023 - 4:35pm
Blake Agnoletto and the Australian men's team pursuit squad finished the 4000m final just .8 of a second behind Great Britain to miss out on a bronze medal.

Bendigo District Cycling Club rider Blake Agnoletto finished agonisingly short of a bronze medal at the 2023 UCI Track Nations Cup at Jakarta.

