Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$895,000 - $925,000
LAND: 301sqm
AGENCY: Tweed Sutherland First National
AGENT: Bawa Singh 0402 206 745
INSPECT: Saturday 1.15pm - 1.45pm
Flawlessly presented, and exuding an elegant French provincial theme, this quality home offers luxurious low-maintenance living. It's in a small boutique estate which is just minutes from central Bendigo.
The adaptive floorplan offers flexible living with three large bedrooms including main with ensuite and walk-in robe.
Open-plan kitchen, meals and living has an abundance of natural light and a beautifully designed pitch-style ceiling. The second living area is located on the lower floor, perfectly positioned to offer multiple options for those working from home.
Fixtures and fittings throughout the home are of the highest quality and no expense has been spared.
Features include double glazed windows, timber shutters, stone benchtops, wool carpets and ducted heating and refrigerated cooling.
Undercover outdoor decking provides an ideal space to relax or entertain. Driveway access is available via Carpenter Street and Spring Gully Road.
A new listing in a leafy location with proximity to walking tracks, sports venues, local cafe, primary school and La Trobe University.
Spring Gully has long been a highly desirable and tightly-held suburb of Bendigo. Simply move in and enjoy this completed home and its great location.
