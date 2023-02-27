Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo District Cricket Association junior scores and highlights

Updated February 27 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 2:30pm
Natalie Flood bowls for Maiden Gully Marist one day one of the under-16A clash with Eaglehawk. Picture by Noni Hyett

Eaglehawk recovered from 3-21 to post a big total against Maiden Gully Marist on day one of the BDCA under-16A game on Saturday.

