Bendigo District Cricket Association junior scores and highlights

Eaglehawk recovered from 3-21 to post a big total against Maiden Gully Marist on day one of the BDCA under-16A game on Saturday.
Taj Taylor belted 75 retired from just 50 balls and Kai O'Hehir finished 75 not out off 80 balls in Eaglehawk's score of 8-273.
Maiden Gully opening bowler Tyson Paratene (4-19) did a great job with the ball for his side.
There were a number of other highlights from the weekend's play.
Strathfieldsaye's Callum Bolton made 48 for the Jets against Kangaroo Flat in the under-16A division.
Huntly North under-16B opener Lachlan Wilson made 60 off as many balls against Strathfieldsaye.
Golden Square's Hudson Burgess took 4-14 in his side's big win over Sandhurst in the under-16B division.
His team-mate Jake Mulqueen made a well-compiled 53.
In the under-12A division, Kangaroo Flat's Raff Gallagher made 44 not out, while Strathdale's Jesse Richardson finished 43 not out.
Results and highlights from the weekend's junior cricket action:
UNDER-16A
Eaglehawk 8-273 (T. Taylor 75*, O'Hehir 75*, Brown 26*, Fullerton 26; Paratene 4-19) v Maiden Gully Marist.
Strathfieldsaye Jets 1-31 v Huntly North Epsom 8-116 (Wilson 60; Yates 2-12, DeAraugo 2-17).
Bendigo United 1-26 v Strathdale Maristians Blue 9-100 (Irwin 25; Macdonald 2-13, Waters 2-21).
Kangaroo Flat 0-5 v Strathfieldsaye 168 (Bolton 48, Robinson 35, Harris 21; Smith 3-18, Gloury 2-14, Nevins 2-19).
UNDER-16B
Golden Square 6-178 (Mulqueen 53, Z. Nicholson 30; Van der hagen 2-20) def Sandhurst 7-45 (Boylson 25; Burgess 4-14, Mostofa 3-1).
UNDER-14A
Eaglehawk 3-71 v Strathdale Maristians Suns 1-71.
Strathfieldsaye 4-64 (Warren 2-7) v Maiden Gully Marist 6-53 (Mannes 2-7).
Strathdale Maristians Blue 3-104 (Rainey 22*, Elliott 21*) v Strathdale-Maristians Orange 1-85 (Nicholas 23*).
UNDER-14B
Strathfieldsaye 5-130 def Maiden Gully Marist Gold 8-122 (Tingley 22, Mclean 21).
Maiden Gully Marist Maroon 6-101 (L Van dillen 26*, Dorrington 25*; Crowle 2-10) def Sandhurst 78 (L. Van Dillen 2-3, Ruffell 2-4, Taylor 2-9).
Golden Square 4-132 (Fitzallen 24*) def Kangaroo Flat 119 (Franken 27, Samarakone 20; Nihill 2-6).
UNDER-12A
Kangaroo Flat 8-138 (Gallagher 44*, Scullie 21*; Ely 2-10, Murphy 2-15, Doak 2-21) def Strathdale-Maristians Orange 7-91 (Richardson 43*).
Strathdale-Maristians Blue 8-67 (Burke 2-2, Zylan 2-5) def Maiden Gully Marist 8-56 (Rees 2-1).
Strathfieldsaye Jets 3-114 (McIntosh 2-8) def Strathfieldsaye 6-76.
Strathdale-Maristians Suns 4-104 (Nisbet 2-19) def Eaglehawk 4-62 (Turton 21*).
UNDER-12B
White Hills 6-127 (Yates 31*, Matthews 25, Rice 23*) def Maiden Gully Marist Maroon 5-72.
Maiden Gully Marist Gold 3-101 (Benaim 26*, Brown 22*) def Strathfieldsaye 3-99 (Bennett 26*; H. Pepper 2-1);
Golden Square 4-138 (Allen 20*) def Bendigo 8-32 (Wright 3-2).
Sandhurst 8-119 (Shinoy 25; Antonowicz 2-9, Campbell 2-14) def Kangaroo Flat 5/72 (Shinoy 2-7).
