New technology has been installed on Sutton Grange Road between North Harcourt Road and Axe Creek Road in an attempt to improve safety.
The City of Greater Bendigo has placed internally illuminated chevron alignment markers which are visible in daylight and at night.
City manager of engineering Ian McLauchlan said the markers were part of a world-first road safety technology trial funded by the federal government.
"The new illuminated signs have been developed by OmniGrip Direct in Australia, for Australian conditions using innovative hybrid reflective, photoluminescent and solar-charged LED technology to make dark, high-risk, rural roads safer for motorists and riders at night," he said.
"Greater Bendigo is the first place in the world to experience and benefit from the installation of this innovative, safe and sustainable illuminated road sign technology and now we want to know what local motorists think.
"OmniGrip Direct, who applied for the funding, worked closely with the City of Greater Bendigo to identify the trial site."
Mr McLauchlan said Sutton Grange Road had a poor crash history.
There were four crashes between 2017 and 2019, including three single vehicle run-off road crashes, two of which were in low light conditions.
The signs are illuminated by internal photoluminescent wafers which store sunlight through the day.
"To boost their brightness, a small solar-powered light recharges the photoluminescence for small intervals through the night," Mr McLauchlan said.
"At night, the stored light energy is slowly released, providing an internally illuminated sign that is more noticeable to drivers than a standard sign."
A city survey is open until March 31 for residents to provide feedback about safety on Sutton Grange Road.
"The feedback received from the Sutton Grange Road trial will help verify the technology's effectiveness and may open the door for road agencies to improve night-time safety on other high-risk roads using illuminated signs," Mr McLauchlan said.
