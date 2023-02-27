Bendigo Advertiser
City of Greater Bendigo deploys new technology to improve safety on Sutton Grange Road

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated February 27 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 2:00pm
New technology has been installed on Sutton Grange Road between North Harcourt Road and Axe Creek Road in an attempt to improve safety.

