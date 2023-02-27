All-Bendigo clash to determine last semi-final berth

Clubmates Bendigo Goers and Bendigo will compete for the final berth in the BDCA women's top four.
The Goers and Bendigo clash in the final home and away round next Sunday, with the winner to join Golden Square, Sandhurst and Strathdale-Maristians in the semi-finals.
The Goers and Bendigo lost to Sandhurst and Golden Square respectively in the penultimate round at the weekend.
The Goers gave themselves a chance to cause an upset when it posted a competitive 4-127 off their 25 overs.
Ren Haeusler hit seven fours on her way to 35 off 31 overs, while Tina Benoit (26 off 20 balls) and Natalie Flood (23 off 48 balls) made valuable contributions with the bat.
Maree Pearce (2-23) was the most successful bowler for Sandhurst.
An early wicket gave the Goers a great start with the ball, but opener Pearce and number three Ella Flavell combined to put Sandhurst on the path to victory.
Pearce made a brisk 27 off 21 balls, while Flavell was the backbone of the innings.
The right-hander made 52 off 56 balls, including six fours and two sixes.
Yasmin Colley made an unbeaten 28 off 24 balls and added 66 for the third wicket with Flavell.
The Dragons finished 3-128 in the 19th over.
Golden Square confirmed its premiership favouritism by dismantling Bendigo.
Square's disciplined bowling attack restricted Bendigo to 8-105 off 25 overs.
Sarah Mannes (3-7) and Dlilah Shatwell (2-12) bowled superbly for Square.
Lila Keck (33) and Lindsay Simpson (24) dug in with the bat for Bendigo and added 56 for the second wicket.
Square needed just 11.3 overs to chase down the Bendigo total.
Tammy Norquay made 55 not out, including 11 fours, while Sarah Perry hit six boundaries on her way to 34 off 27 balls.
Square lost just one wicket in the chase.
Strathdale-Maristians defeated West Bendigo on forfeit in the remaining game.
Ladder after round 12:
Golden Square 72
Sandhurst 66
Strathdale-Maristians 42
Bendigo Goers 36
Bendigo 36
White Hills 24
West Bendigo 12
Next week - round 13:
Bendigo v Bendigo Goers
White Hills v West Bendigo
Strathdale-Maristians v Golden Square
