DETAILS:
Bed 6 | Bath 2 | Car 3
Elders easy sale closes Wednesday, March 15 at 2pm
Indicative selling range $995,000 - $1,080,000
LAND: 9.71ha
AGENCY: Elders Real Estate Bendigo
AGENT: Wayne Heard 0409 248 477
INSPECT: Saturday 11am - 11.30am
Fancy a tree change? Here's a sanctuary where kids and adults can find things to do outside in the fresh air, all day long. If you want the privacy and serenity of a clean, healthy country lifestyle, it's all right here for the taking, ready for you to indulge in.
The home is very versatile and easy to live in, even for a large family, with two living areas, six bedrooms and a study. Rooms offer a sense of comfort and natural harmony with features such as Oregon beams supporting a vaulted ceiling, internal exposed brick, and timber framed windows framing an idyllic country outlook.
Living spaces feel calm and inviting, with a central brick-chimney divider. There is a Coonara on one side, and a Fatso pot-belly stove on the other. Friendly and functional, the kitchen has oodles of bench and cupboard space, a double-door oven, a five-burner gas cooktop, raised servery and bead board cabinetry dressed with granite overlay bench.
The solar heated, salt chlorinated, crystal clear pool is simply perfect for kids, big and small, to splash around - or relax with the spa jets. One of the main things the next owner, if they are an equine enthusiast, will love about this property is the infrastructure for horses including an Olympic-sized sand arena with floodlights.
