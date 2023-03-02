DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$1,600,000
LAND: 1ha
AGENCY: Waller Realty
AGENTS: Tim Noonan 0413 464 949 and Mark Keck 0447 217 125
INSPECT: Saturday 2pm - 2.30pm
This beautiful home showcases quality and individual design in a peaceful setting of native bushland.
From Luke Drummond Builders the residence has multi-level living as well as four generous bedrooms and a stylish kitchen. In addition, the home has an open-plan living space, a study, two bathrooms, plus plenty of storage and two outdoor decks.
You'll find the main bedroom suite, a private and peaceful retreat, to the right of the home's entrance. The main suite includes glass doors to a private deck with outstanding bush views. Further highlights are generous walk-in robe and luxury ensuite with a heated towel rail and a walk-through shower.
On the main living level, you also find two additional bedrooms with built-in robes, ceiling fans and quality carpets and curtains. The fourth bedroom, which can convert to a second living room, home office or guest room, is downstairs. This airy and bright space has soaring windows and a raked ceiling that captures the outside treetops beautifully - from the couch, the dining table or the kitchen bench, you'll feel truly immersed in the external environment. Access the main deck from the living room - it's a perfect place for dining, entertaining or relaxing.
The property has tank water, town water, garaging, under-house storage and a nine-kilowatt solar system.
