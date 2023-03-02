On the main living level, you also find two additional bedrooms with built-in robes, ceiling fans and quality carpets and curtains. The fourth bedroom, which can convert to a second living room, home office or guest room, is downstairs. This airy and bright space has soaring windows and a raked ceiling that captures the outside treetops beautifully - from the couch, the dining table or the kitchen bench, you'll feel truly immersed in the external environment. Access the main deck from the living room - it's a perfect place for dining, entertaining or relaxing.

