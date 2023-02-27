HEATHCOTE greyhound trainer Bob Douglas is hoping to turn back the clock by plotting a Group 1 Golden Easter Egg (520m) victory, 21 years after he initially won the race.
The prestigious $250,000-to-the-winner feature, to be run at Wentworth Park in early April, will be the next major target for his brilliant young bitch Baby Jaycee following her brave second in Saturday night's $300,000-to-the-winner Australian Cup at The Meadows.
The cup was superbly won by the David Geall-trained Fernando Mick, with Baby Jaycee's share of the prize purse a cool $86,000.
It was the second Group 1 placing from three attempts for the smart daughter of Bernardo and Leprechaun Storm.
She previously finished second in the National Futurity Final at Wentworth Park in January and was seventh in the Temlee on February 11.
Baby Jaycee has unluckily drawn the outside box in all three of her Group 1 starts.
Douglas remains as optimistic as ever that the two-year-old has a Group 1 success in her and would love for it to come in the Golden Easter Egg, a race he won in 2002 with his former superstar Carlisle Jack.
"Our main target is the Easter Egg, but I've got to keep her ticking over," he said.
"We're toying with a run at The Meadows next. I was contemplating the Horsham Cup, but bitches notoriously don't win the Horsham Cup.
"It's a big track and the (male) dogs tend to overhaul them on the big track.
"But having said that, she's not your normal or average bitch, so it's an option.
"We haven't ruled it out, but we are probably going to go The Meadows if we can."
With a win and two placings from three starts at Wentworth Park, Douglas felt Baby Jaycee would be well suited in the Golden Easter Egg.
"We don't have to worry about her handling the track, we know she knows her way around there," he said.
"That's our definite goal, so we will work towards that."
Douglas gave full praise to Fernando Mick and his trainer Geall for a brilliant win, the dog's 35th victory in 101 starts for earnings of $844,990.
"He's a great dog and a worthy winner," he said.
"He was always going to be up the front and was always a worry for us. The worry for us was he was going to get in our way, but as it turned out, she began well, but when he didn't cause (Baby Jaycee) any grief, it was the red or the two dog that got us on the turn.
"I knew he (Fernando Mick) was going to lead as he consistently runs low fives - 5.02s to the winning post. That's humming - there's not too any who can do that."
Baby Jaycee advanced her overall record to 16 wins and seven placings from 29 starts for $216,130 in prizemoney.
While Douglas is likely to bypass the Horsham Cup with Baby Jaycee, he does hope to have a starter in the race with Call Me Marley.
The son of Konomi and Call Me Bubbles was an impressive performer at Bendigo last Friday, winning for the ninth time in his career win at start number 28.
"He was just as quick as Baby Jaycee early on and was trialling better than her when they were puppies," Douglas said.
"There was nothing between them until she found a length or two.
"But if you trialled them together over 400m, there wouldn't be a lot between them. He's a 23.5 dog at Bendigo."
