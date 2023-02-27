Bendigo Advertiser
Group 1 Golden Easter Egg on the horizon for Baby Jaycee

By Kieran Iles
Updated February 27 2023 - 1:55pm, first published 1:30pm
HEATHCOTE greyhound trainer Bob Douglas is hoping to turn back the clock by plotting a Group 1 Golden Easter Egg (520m) victory, 21 years after he initially won the race.

