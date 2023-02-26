Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Highland Harley digs deep for breakthrough win

By Kieran Iles
Updated February 27 2023 - 9:48am, first published 8:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blaike McDougall steers Highland Harley to victory through the middle of Monomakh (inside) and Zasceed at Kilmore on Friday. Picture by Racing Photos

KYNETON trainer Liam Howley hopes a breakthrough win for Highland Harley at Kilmore last Friday is a sign the three-year-old is starting to measure up to his immense ability.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.