Highland Harley digs deep for breakthrough win

KYNETON trainer Liam Howley hopes a breakthrough win for Highland Harley at Kilmore last Friday is a sign the three-year-old is starting to measure up to his immense ability.
The gelded son of Highland Reel and Lady of Sorrento knocked over his maiden win at start number eight with a narrow, but tough victory over 1670m.
He was ridden by Blaike McDougall.
Howley has never shied away from his big opinion of Highland Harley, electing to run him at Group 3 level on debut on Melbourne Cup Day in 2021.
His maiden win followed a last-start third at Yarra Valley over 1500m, filling Howley with confidence the gelding can develop into a handy stayer.
"It was terrific for the owners, they've been really patient," he said.
"He's a horse we've always had a massive opinion of the whole way along and we shot for the stars as a two-year-old, so it was good to see him finally knock the maiden over.
"Hopefully now we can really take him somewhere.
"He's a beautiful stayer and has a big tank on him. He just got there (on Friday), but he did it the right way.
"It was a really good ride too."
Highland Harley is owned by a syndicate managed by former North Melbourne Football Club board member Mark Dawson and races in the club's royal blue and white colours with a kangaroo on the front.
Winning jockey McDougall was impressed with the three-year-old's ability to win against his normal race pattern.
"It turned into a sit and sprint which didn't suit him, so he did a good job picking himself up off the canvas," he said.
"He didn't have the run to suit him, but he still got the job done."
He's a beautiful stayer and has a big tank on him. He just got there (on Friday), but he did it the right way.- Liam Howley
Meanwhile, Howley declared his stable star Virtuous Circle ready for this Saturday's Group 1 Australian Guineas (1600m) at Flemington.
The smart colt returned to racing for the first time since the spring in the Group 2 Autumn Stakes at Sandown earlier this month, with his trainer pleased with the performance.
"He is in terrific order. He came through that first-up run really well," Howley said.
"He was probably just a little unlucky the way the tempo was. They walked through the early stages and then quickened on him.
"He's not that sort of horse, he needs a bit of room and an opportunity to wind up.
"We'll head around this weekend in the Guineas.
"His form has been good, his gallops have been good. He's ready to go."
Virtuous Circle has twice been placed at Group 2 level, including a second in last year's Vase (2040m) at Moonee Valley on W.S. Cox Plate Day.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.