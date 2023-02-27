Several central Victorian schools have recevied federal government funding for upgrades.
Last week, Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters visited Maiden Gully Primary School to announce it will receive $50,000 for heating and cooling upgrades in the library.
It's on top of the state government's $4.59 million spend on a whole school upgrade, expected to be completed this year.
Also announced by Ms Chesters was $20,000 for Malmsbury Primary School for a new learning space, $10,000 for Castlemaine Secondary for an outdoor learning space, and $20,000 for Winters Flat Primary School for improved climate control and air ventilation.
Ms Chesters said the funding came from a $270 million school upgrade fund and was part of a federal election commitment to improve school infrastructure.
"We committed to funding for these important school upgrades before the federal election - and now we've delivered," she said.
"This is terrific news for these schools - especially for their students. It means better equipment and facilities to help them learn and play in a top-class environment.
"I'm so proud of our local schools and students. Everyone has had a tough couple of years and this funding is part of our efforts to help them bounce back."
More funding from the federal government is expected to be announced from the open round of grants, for things such as new laptops and iPads, classroom upgrades and outdoor learning areas.
