Bendigo Advertiser

Seymour scores first one-day half-century for Victoria

Updated February 26 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Seymour hit three fours and one six on his way to 51 for Victoria against South Australia in the Marsh Cup. Picture by Getty Images

James Seymour made his first domestic one-day half-century for Victoria at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.