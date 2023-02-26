Seymour scores first one-day half-century for Victoria

James Seymour made his first domestic one-day half-century for Victoria at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.
Batting at number five, the former Bendigo left-hander made 51 off 75 balls to top-score for Victoria in the Marsh Cup clash with South Australia.
Seymour brought up his half-century with a hook shot for six off Spencer Johnson.
However, next ball he was clean bowled by the big left-armer and was the final Victorian wicket to fall.
The final-round contest between the two second-placed sides had a ticket to the March 8 final against Western Australia on offer, but Victoria's hopes dipped early on at 6-97, and they were eventually bowled out for 136.
The Redbacks cruised to a bonus-point success on the back of a 116-run stand between Henry Hunt (63) and Jake Carder (49).
Former Strathfieldsaye paceman Xavier Crone bowled three overs for the Vics and had figures of 0-15.
South Australia's performance was marked by a strong bowling display, with six different wicket-takers.
Heading the field was Nathan McAndrew (3-22), while Johnson (2-41) impressed again following his recent Shield debut.
"Our bowlers didn't miss all day and credit to them where credit is due," SA skipper Jake Lehmann said.
"The momentum is there and we just have to keep riding that wave."
It was a surprisingly limp display from a Victoria side that had enjoyed a series of gaping wins in both forms of domestic cricket.
