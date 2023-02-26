Bendigo Advertiser
Animal justice advocates and shooters "disappointed" over five-week duck season

JD
By Jenny Denton
February 27 2023 - 6:30am
Ducks. Picture by Noni Hyett

Both shooters and animal welfare advocates have reacted with anger and "disappointment" to the Victorian Game Management Authority's Friday afternoon announcement that a five-week duck hunting season would go ahead.

