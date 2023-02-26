Both shooters and animal welfare advocates have reacted with anger and "disappointment" to the Victorian Game Management Authority's Friday afternoon announcement that a five-week duck hunting season would go ahead.
The state government had reportedly been weighing up whether a season should be held given repeated calls for a ban from animal welfare groups and pressure from upper house MPs, particularly Northern Victoria Region Animal Justice MP Georgie Purcell.
A full-length season, which the government approved last year, would have run from March to June.
In its statement announcing the April 26 to May 30 season, the GMA said it had adopted "a more precautionary approach to concerns regarding the rates of wounding of ducks, poor behaviour by some hunters, and the fact that waterbird abundance, breeding and habitat availability all show long-term declines".
There will be a bag limit of four birds a day, with people only allowed to hunt between 8am and 30 minutes after sunset.
Hunters will be prohibited from killing the protected blue-winged shoveler and hardhead species.
Ms Purcell slammed the decision as "disgraceful", and "a betrayal" of "what Victorians want" as well as of the state's native wildlife "in the middle of an extinction crisis".
However, she said she had put herself forward to be part of a select committee which would be "the final nail in the coffin" of duck hunting.
With the news of the season on Friday came a government announcement that a committee would be established to examine "recreational native bird hunting" in Victoria, given the issue was becoming "increasingly contested".
The committee is set to be established in the next parliamentary sitting week and is due to report back by August 31.
The Bendigo-based chief executive officer of Field and Game Australia, Lucas Cooke, was disappointed by the reduced length of the season and claimed that the GMA's precautionary approach "didn't come from the science" but from the minister's office.
Waterbirds were experiencing a bumper breeding season, he said, and it was habitat loss rather than hunting that was responsible for a long-term decline in their numbers.
Mr Cooke said the GMA considered tightening bag limits rather than reducing the length of the season was the best way to manage conservation issues.
"It's disappointing," he said.
"The Labor government's ignored the science, it's ignored the advice of its own game management authority and it's made a political decision based on the ideology of animal activists."
The shooters group head also dismissed the concerns of the RSPCA, which "implored" the government to review the decision on the grounds of animal cruelty, population decline and community expectations.
"Regardless of the reduced season length, based on a 35-day hunting season approximately 87,000 birds will be killed ... and up to 35,000 wounded and left to die," RSPCA Victoria chief executive Liz Walker said.
However, Mr Cooke said he considered the RSPCA to have become an activist entity. He said hunters couldn't guarantee "a 100 per cent kill rate" but that wounding rates were exaggerated.
