The 50-year-old Bendigo Gem Club has run its annual fundraising expo in the second weekend in September for over 40 years.
This year, with the usual Junortoun premises unavailable, the club switched to the Bendigo showgrounds in February, a move that took the event to "the next level", expo coordinator Andie Downing said.
"It's our first go here and we're delighted with the venue," she said.
"We've had a fabulous turnout, definitely our biggest ever. It would have to be in the vicinity of 1500-2000."
IN OTHER NEWS:
"There's lots of space, good lighting and [the venue managers] have been amazing."
Twenty-three traders filled 80 tables at the expo, among them a delegation from the Prospecting and Miners Association of Victoria, who had brought along replicas of some of the world's biggest gold nuggets, including the Welcome Stranger, which was picked up at Moliagul, 15km north-west of Dunolly, in 1869.
Victoria's gold is some of the purest in the world, Ms Downing said. "That's why people flock to Victoria for it."
While precious metals weren't part of the gem club's "core business", its committee was pleased to be building relationships with affiliate organisations, she said.
About 50 club members had worked with the Gem Club committee to make the weekend event happen.
"We're trying to increase the membership so we can keep the place running," Ms Downing said.
"It's a unique community asset in terms of having some of the best community facilities for lapidiary and silversmithing in the country."
The club plans to stick with the new venue for its annual expo and probably keep the February date.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.