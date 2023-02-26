Race for fourth place in EVCA to go down to the wire

Mandurang holds a slight edge over Emu Creek in the race for the final position in the EVCA top four.
On the opening day of the final round, fifth-placed Mandurang posted an imposing 8-298 in its must-win match against California Gully, while fourth-placed Emu Creek was dismissed for 219 by second-placed United.
Mandurang's big total was built around a fine 131-run partnership for the second wicket between Phil Berry and Corey Dickins.
Opener Berry made a superb 112 off 210 balls, including 16 boundaries.
Dickins hit nine fours and one six on his way to 73 off 110 deliveries.
Geoff West was the standout with the ball for the Cobras, taking 5-71 off 19 overs.
A century from opener Brent Downie was the highlight of Emu Creek's innings against the United Tigers.
Downie made 115 - his first century for the club - to give the Emus something to bowl at next week.
Brent and sibling, Tyrone, added 85 for the second wicket. Tyrone made a stylish 54.
At 4-186 with 12 overs to go, a score of 250-plus was on the cards.
However, the Emus lost their way and didn't take advantage of the solid foundation. They lost 6-33 to be all out for 219 in 73.3 overs.
Outside of the Downie boys, no other Emu Creek player scored more than 13.
Brothers Harry and Mac Whittle did a super job with the ball in marathon spells for United.
Aside from one over from Dooley Niemann, Harry and Mac Whittle bowled in tandem for the final 60 overs of the innings.
Harry took 6-75 off 29.3 overs, while Mac claimed 3-97 off 30 overs.
United could pinch top spot from Spring Gully after the Crows were held to 9-192 by third-placed Segdwick on a rain-shortened day one at Club Court.
The Sedgwick attack put the clamps on the free-scoring Crows, bowling 24 maidens in 65 overs of play.
Greg Thomas conceded just 19 runs from his 15 overs. The veteran took two wickets and bowled 10 maidens.
Josh Cleary (3-17) claimed three key wickets through the middle-order.
Lachlan Brook (40), Alex Sutton (40) and Rhys Webb (37) made good starts for Spring Gully, but didn't go on with it.
Travis O'Connell and Amarpreet Singh were the stars of the show on day one of the West Bendigo versus Marong clash.
Singh tore through the West Bendigo line-up and had the fine figures of 7-22 from 20.3 overs, including 11 maidens.
O'Connell played a lone-hand with the bat for the Redbacks, falling just four runs short of a century.
The opener made 96 off 203 balls in West Bendigo's score of 159. Shannon Murphy (23 off 108 balls) was the only other West Bendigo player to reach double figures.
