Bendigo Advertiser

Veteran athlete sizzles in final heat of distance series

By Nathan Dole
Updated February 26 2023 - 11:57am, first published 11:54am
Greg Hilson won the latest heat of the Athletics Bendigo distance series.

SOUTH Bendigo's Greg Hilson triumphed in Thursday night's 10th leg of the Bendigo Athletics Club distance series for athletes at the Flora Hill.

