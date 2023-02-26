Veteran athlete sizzles in final heat of distance series

SOUTH Bendigo's Greg Hilson triumphed in Thursday night's 10th leg of the Bendigo Athletics Club distance series for athletes at the Flora Hill.
Veteran athlete Hilson nailed one of his best runs of the 2022-23 season as he took out the Bendigo Original Pie Shop 1000m at the Retreat Road complex.
A field of 21 contested the 2 1/2 lap race in which many were keen to gain points to qualify for next Thursday's running of the George Flack 1000m final to cap the 36th year of the series.
The top 15 points-scorers across 10 rounds qualify for the final which honours the long-time series sponsor and valuable contributor to athletics and the wider community.
In Thursday night's race it was Rebecca Soulsby from Bendigo Harriers who led at the bell as clubmate Eric Baker and Hilson led the chase.
At 150m to go it was Hilson who produced a well-timed run to charge to the front of the race.
From a mark of 1:15 minutes, Hilson was able to finish two seconds clear of Baker, 50 second handicap, for race times of 3:15 and 3:42 respectively.
A gallant Soulsby stuck on well to finish third from a mark of 20 in 4:15.
One of the best runs of the night was by highly-talented backmarker Abbey Reid who, after starting from a handicap of 1:25, passed all but six rivals to be seventh in 3:18 and claim fastest time honours.
Results from Thursday night's race:
Greg Hilson 1:15, 4:30, 3:15 (2nd fastest time); Eric Baker 50, 4:32, 3:42; Rebecca Soulsby 20, 4:35, 4:15; Kelvin Niblett 1:10, 4:36, 3:26 (4th FT); Dave Cripps 1:15, 4:37, 3:22 (3rd FT); Paul Viggers 55, 4:37, 3:42; Abbey Reid 1:25, 4:38, 3:18 (fastest time); Bradie Sheldon 1:05, 4:39, 3:34; John Justice 0, 4:42, 4:42; Renae Graham 20, 4:46, 4:26; Josh Fagan 1:15, 4:49, 3:34 (5th FT); Keelan McInerney 1:10, 4:51, 3:41; April Wainwright 1:10, 4:52, 3:42; Justine Babitsch 25, 4:53, 4:28; Katie Graham 30, 4:52, 4:22; Andrea Smith 50, 4:57, 4:07; Geoff Jordan 55, 4:59, 4:04; Tim Sullivan 1:05, 5:01, 3:56; Jim Russell 1:10, 5:02, 3:52, Richard Marchingo 1:05, 5:03, 3:58; Kevin Shanahan 30, 5:15, 4.45.
