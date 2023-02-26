It wasn't just the fireworks that went off at the Rochester show on Friday night by all reports.
The small town's recreation reserve was packed with people and brimming with attitude for the 135th Great Northern show - the first to be run in full format since 2020 and a much-needed pick-up for flood-affected local residents.
"We were here last night when it was in full swing," Rochester's Cheryl Sipala told the Advertiser on Saturday.
"It was absolutely fantastic.
"There would've been a good few thousand, and there was a little bit of pushing and shoving, with people pushing into lines."
Show committee treasurer and secretary Deb Chancellor and Maxine Weigand said approximately 9,000 to 10,000 people had come through the gates over two days.
On Friday night food vendors had run out of supplies and had to restock.
"We've had incredibly positive feedback both on social media and face to face," Ms Weigand said.
"That's put a smile on our faces, though we're exhausted."
Two dozen "really active" committee members each had responsibility for an area of organisation and everything had been decided by consensus, the two women said, with funding provided through grants and sponsorship.
Temporary Elmore village resident Cherice Mayor echoed the general enthusiasm for Friday's long fireworks display, and also the aerobatic display by two biplanes.
The aerial show was described as "sensational" and "brilliant to watch" on social media.
The young mother was also very impressed with Sunday's kids' activities, including face-painting, climbing and Lego, which had been perfect for her toddler, Charles.
Ms Mayor said she and her partner, who also have a 10-month-old baby, are living in a two-bedroom pod in Elmore village while waiting to hear if their rental property in Victoria St, Rochester is going to be fixed or condemned.
A series of photos she took of the pod village at sunset won first prize in the photography competition's 'local subject' category.
Model aeroplane enthusiast Alan Matthieson-Harrison is one of the many Rochester residents living in more cramped circumstances, in a caravan in his front yard.
"The house is a wreck," he said.
But his collection of control line model planes, which were hanging on the walls, survived the floods.
Mr Matthieson-Harrison, a member of the Echuca-Moama Model Aero Club, who regularly flies his "old style" creations, had a collection of them on display in the show pavilion.
"Last night was very busy. Everyone came in after the fireworks at 9pm," he said.
The show had been "very good for the community here at Rochie," he said.
"We definitely needed something to take people's minds off the trouble."
"Showie" Peter Greenhough described the weekend's event as "terrific".
"Good people, good country atmosphere - the way it should be," he said.
"Good to see the show back again, the first one after a few years.
"This poor little town deserves it."
