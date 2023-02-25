Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo's Red Hot Summer event a success

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated February 25 2023 - 8:14pm, first published 8:00pm
Rain-cooled Red Hot Summer rocks on

Rain hadn't dampened spirits or put much of a dent in numbers at the Bendigo racecourse on Saturday afternoon, where the seven-act Red Hot Summer show was in full swing.

