Rain-cooled Red Hot Summer rocks on

Rain hadn't dampened spirits or put much of a dent in numbers at the Bendigo racecourse on Saturday afternoon, where the seven-act Red Hot Summer show was in full swing.
Event manager Deb Alexander said 7000 people had come through the gates of the musical event and there had been no problems, with the showers just "cooling things down".
"Everyone's having a wonderful time," she said.
"The music's great, you never tire of it, and we play rain, hail or shine."
Festival goer Steve Bagnato thought the bands were "all sounding really, really good" from his vantage point, with Mark Seymour a highlight.
Check out a gallery of photos:
Pip and Marg Armitage, from Geelong, also singled out the former Hunters and Collectors front man.
"Mark Seymour was great. He's been outstanding," they said.
It was the couple's first time at a big concert and they were finding it "absolutely fantastic".
"We just decided to go when we read the lineup," they said.
Appearing, in order, were Bo Ness Brothers, Ian Moss with Troy Casser-Daly, Mark Seymour, Vika and Linda Bull, Missy Higgins, Bernard Fanning and headliner Paul Kelly.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Playing in the 4.30 to 5.15pm slot, the Bull sisters treated the crowd to at least one number from their Black Sorrows days together with an old solo hit or two and several songs from their most recent album The Wait.
The big voiced duo joked about the rain and congratulated the crowd for supporting Australian music.
"We love you, Bendigo!" they yelled before leaving the stage.
