COATES TALENT LEAGUE: Pioneers on the road for 2023 first round | SEASON FIXTURES

THE Bendigo Pioneers boys and girls teams will both kick off their seasons in the newly-named Coates Talent League against country rivals in away games.
The Pioneers' girls will be the first to start their season on Sunday, March 19, when they head to Rumbalara to take on the Murray Bushrangers.
Six days later on Saturday, March 25, the Pioneers' boys will travel to Ballarat's MARS Stadium to play the Greater Western Victoria Rebels.
Both teams will play their first games together on the same day on April 1 when the Pioneers host the GWS Giants at the QEO, with the girls starting at 10.30am followed by the boys at 12.30pm.
The fixture also includes a home game for both the boys and girls to be played at Mildura's Sporting Precinct against the Calder Cannons on Sunday, July 9.
The Pioneers' boys and girls will both play 13 home and away games, with the grand finals for both competitions to be played on the weekend of September 23-24.
Both fixtures have recesses throughout the season to allow players to play school, local and representative football.
ROUND 1
Saturday, March 25
v GWV Rebels
at Mars Stadium, 3.30pm
ROUND 2
Saturday, April 1
v GWS Giants
at QEO, 12.30pm
ROUND 3
Saturday, April 8
v Tasmania Devils
venue and time TBC
ROUND 4
Sunday, April 16
v Gippsland Power
at QEO, 10.30am
ROUND 5
Bye
ROUND 6
Bye
ROUND 7
Sunday, May 21
v Geelong Falcons
at QEO, 11am
ROUND 8
Saturday, May 27
v Western Jets
at QEO, 1pm
ROUND 9
Saturday, June 3
v Dandenong Stingrays
at Shepley Oval, 2.30pm
ROUND 10
Bye
ROUND 11
Sunday, June 25
v Northern Knights
at QEO, 1pm
ROUND 12
Sunday, July 2
v Murray Bushrangers
at Rumbalara, 12.30pm
ROUND 13
Sunday, July 9
v Calder Cannons
at Mildura, 11am
ROUND 14
Bye
ROUND 15
Saturday, August 5
v Gippsland Power
at Shepley Oval, 2.30pm
ROUND 16
Sunday, August 20
v GWV Rebels
at QEO, 11am
ROUND 17
Sunday, August 27
v Geelong Falcons
venue and time TBC
ROUND 1
Sunday, March 19
v Murray Bushrangers
at Rumbalara, 2pm
ROUND 2
Saturday, March 25
v GWV Rebels
at Mars Stadium, 11am
ROUND 3
Saturday, April 1
v GWS Giants
at QEO, 10.30am
ROUND 4
Saturday, April 8
v Tasmania Devils
venue and time TBC
ROUND 5
Bye
ROUND 6
Bye
ROUND 7
Sunday, May 21
v Geelong Falcons
at QEO, 1.30pm
ROUND 8
Sunday, May 28
v Northern Territory
at Highgate, 12.30pm
ROUND 9
Saturday, June 3
v Dandenong Stingrays
at Shepley Oval, noon
ROUND 10
Bye
ROUND 11
Sunday, June 25
v Oakleigh Chargers
at QEO, 11am
ROUND 12
Saturday, July 1
v Murray Bushrangers
at Rumbalara, 3pm
ROUND 13
Sunday, July 9
v Calder Cannons
at Mildura, 9.30am
ROUND 14
Saturday, July 15
v Dandenong Stingrays
at Shepley Oval, 1pm
ROUND 15
Bye
ROUND 16
Sunday, August 27
v Oakleigh Chargers
at Warrawee Park, 2.30pm
ROUND 17
Sunday, September 3
v GWV Rebels
at Epsom-Huntly, 11am
