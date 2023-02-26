WEEKEND PENNANT: Bendigo through to grand final; South Bendigo quest for four-peat over

BENDIGO is now just one win away from celebrating its 150th anniversary season with a division one weekend pennant premiership.
In what has been a remarkable turnaround in just 12 months, last season's wooden-spooners Bendigo is the first team through to the grand final after defeating Moama on Saturday.
The Royals defeated the minor premier Steamers by 16 shots in the qualifying final at Bendigo East, winning 85-69.
The renaissance of the Royals following three years out of the finals has been led by new coach Luke Hoskin, who joined the club this season having played in three-consecutive flags at South Bendigo.
Now Hoskin has a shot at a fourth flag in a row in the March 12 grand final.
"I'm incredibly proud of this group... a lot of these players finished on the bottom last season and now they are through to the grand final," Hoskin said.
"We've got one to go now and we will go in with confidence in a couple of weeks; I couldn't be happier for the group."
Bendigo brought plenty of vocal intensity to the contest against a Steamers side that had Cass Millerick and Kevin Anderson (coach) win the Bowls Premier League title for Moama against the Sydney Lions the previous day.
"Every big game we've played this year against the top sides we bring the energy, but we've dropped a couple of games where we've probably thought we had it in the bag," Hoskin said.
"We've got a group where we've got some players who are still learning how to win and what they need to bring every week and today being a final, you've obviously got to bring all you've got.
"We were up and about and we play our best bowls when we are that way."
Bendigo won three of the four rinks against a Moama side that is now 0-3 in finals since joining the competition last season.
The victory sets up an opportunity for Bendigo to have a crack at winning its first premiership since 2017 when it beat Bendigo East in a two-shot thriller.
Meanwhile, in the elimination final Bendigo East brought an end to South Bendigo's reign of dominance.
The Diggers have won the past three premierships, as well as the state pennant championship last season, but their quest for a four-peat is over.
The Beasties defeated the Diggers 84-75 at Eaglehawk to earn a crack at Moama in next Saturday's preliminary final.
"It was a really tight contest all day... a few shots here and there both ways," Bendigo East skipper Marc Smith said.
"Andrew Cullen was one down on his last end, but converted it into a three for us, which gave us a bit of breathing space."
The last three ends of the game were fought out between the rinks of the Beasties' Darren Burgess and Diggers' coach Brad Holland.
The Beasties were four shots up entering the last three ends, in which Burgess picked up one shot, one shot and three shots to push the final margin out to nine shots.
"It's a really good feeling among the group tonight. The team bowled really well, which we had to do to beat a quality side like South Bendigo," Smith said.
"It was a really good game of bowls."
Both teams won two rinks apiece.
"There was only a couple of shots in it for most of the day, but they were able to pick up a few late in the day to get five or so in front, which we then had to chase," Holland said.
"Overall, East was just more consistent than us today.
"It's obviously disappointing to finish up today; we just didn't quite put it together today and there's not much at all between the top sides.
"You've got to be on your game and if you're not then you'll get beaten."
DIVISION 1
Elimination final: Bendigo East 84 def South Bendigo 75.
Marc Smith 20 lt Matt Robertson 22, Darren Burgess 20 def Brad Holland 16, Aaron Tomkins 27 def Liam Crapper 16, Andrew Cullen 17 lt Max Rowley 21.
Qualifying final: Bendigo 85 def Moama 69.
Luke Hoskin 18 def Alex Marshall 16, Andrew Brown 27 def Kevin Anderson 16, Ian Ross 22 lt Kevin Brennan 25, Brayden Byrne 18 def Cameron Keenan 12.
Preliminary final - Moama v Bendigo East.
............................................
DIVISION 2
Elimination final: Eaglehawk 85 def Kangaroo Flat 76.
Leigh Robertson 16 lt Graeme Hagerty 21, Russell Evans 24 def Eric White 20, Ray Rowe 17 lt John Schultz 19, Stephen Piercy 28 def Alan Densley 16.
Qualifying final: Strathfieldsaye 87 def Bendigo East 78.
Trevor Marshall 12 lt Rod Pearce 27, Terry Rasmussen 30 def Rob Clough 16, Josh Moloney 27 def Peter Huggard 13, Kevin Probert 18 lt Helen Clough 22.
Preliminary final - Bendigo East v Eaglehawk.
............................................
DIVISION 3
Elimination final: Kangaroo Flat 73 def Strathfieldsaye 69.
Barrie Guest 20 def Graham Etherton 13, Brian Waegeli 18 def Trevor Featherstone 13, Bob Short 14 lt Trevor Probert 25, David Allison 21 def Linley Cahoon 18.
Qualifying final: South Bendigo 75 def North Bendigo 70.
Tony Marsili 19 def Daniel Taig 16, David Conley 16 lt Jason Turley 23, Grahame Moore 24 def Paul Arscott 12, Craig Adams 16 lt Justin Rorke 19.
Preliminary final - North Bendigo v Kangaroo Flat.
............................................
DIVISION 4
Elimination final: Golden Square 82 def Castlemaine 66.
Don Ken 21 def Maureen Fletcher 14, Laurie Power 17 def Stephen McCoombe 16, Lorraine Clarkson 19 lt Malcolm Stevens 20, Kenneth Connaughton 25 def Rosalie Roberts 16.
Qualifying final: Marong 86 def Eaglehawk 52.
Allen Corry 29 def Kevin Hill 14, David Keanelly 18 def Luke Morgan 13, Steve Balcke 19 def Gary Skinner 10, Gary Farnsworth 20 def David Kaye 15.
Preliminary final - Eaglehawk v Golden Square.
............................................
DIVISION 5
Elimination final: Kangaroo Flat 84 def Marong 55.
James Grant 27 def Nancy Tate 10, Ken Packer 18 def Robert Williams 16, Debby Densley 18 def Mandy Corry 13, Barry Duncan 21 def Rodney Wearne 16.
Qualifying final: Calivil 91 def Inglewood 75.
Lindsay Gronow 27 def Darren Rowe 18, Allan Dennis 10 lt Vicky Tierney 29, Graham Maxted 29 def Arthur Harrison 8, Allan Leech 25 def John McClymont 20.
Preliminary final - Inglewood v Kangaroo Flat.
............................................
DIVISION 6
Elimination final: Kangaroo Flat 80 def South Bendigo 77.
Geoff Walsh 29 def Maurice Houghton 13, Ron Clark 16 lt John Geldart 24, Paul Beveridge 20 def Trevor Watson 17, Kerry Sparke 15 lt Marcus Poulter 23.
Qualifying final: Bendigo 86 def Harcourt 80.
Helen Champion 26 def Ken Tribe 21, Peter McMaster-Smith 19 def Terry Robinson 16, Peter Dumont 20 def Darren Cunningham 18, Allan Champion 21 lt Wayne Walsh 25.
Preliminary final - Harcourt v Kangaroo Flat.
............................................
DIVISION 7
Elimination final: North Bendigo 70 def Golden Square 45.
Darren Henson 16 lt Brendan Marshall 20, Helen Hall 27 def Judith Chapman 10, Trevor Lee 27 def Hartley Hendy 15.
Qualifying final: Bendigo VRI 73 def Kangaroo Flat 46.
Maurice McMahon 17 lt Charles Madden 19, Brian Ede 30 def Allan Boadle 13, Brenda Hawkins 26 def Eddie Caine 14.
Preliminary final - Kangaroo Flat v North Bendigo.
............................................
DIVISION 8
Elimination final: Golden Square 63 def Woodbury 41.
Terence Cope 19 def Robyn Davies 14, Terry McManus 28 def Carol Edwards 7, Robyn Bird 16 lt Ian Ross 20.
Qualifying final: Eaglehawk 62 def Kangaroo Flat 56.
Carol Baker 24 def Hazel Troy 19, Frank Lynch 22 def Robert Morris 14, Andrew Snell 16 lt Daryl Walker 23.
Preliminary final - Kangaroo Flat v Golden Square.
