MIDWEEK PENNANT: Grand final berths at stake | PRELIMINARY FINAL GREENS

Updated February 25 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 5:06pm
South Bendigo's Lorraine Rowley bowls during last Monday's elimination final win over Bendigo East. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

IN ITS first season back in division one South Bendigo has the opportunity on Monday to qualify for the Bendigo midweek pennant lawn bowls grand final.

