MIDWEEK PENNANT: Grand final berths at stake | PRELIMINARY FINAL GREENS

IN ITS first season back in division one South Bendigo has the opportunity on Monday to qualify for the Bendigo midweek pennant lawn bowls grand final.
The Diggers, who have been competing in division two for the past three seasons, will play Eaglehawk in the preliminary final.
While the Diggers have come up this season from division two, Eaglehawk is the reigning premier, with the winner of Monday's clash to meet Golden Square in the March 7 grand final.
South Bendigo and Eaglehawk met in the final round two weeks ago when the Diggers won by one shot.
MONDAY'S GREENS
DIVISION 1
Eaglehawk v South Bendigo (Woodbury).
DIVISION 2
Castlemaine v Kangaroo Flat (Golden Square Back).
DIVISION 3
Strathfieldsaye v Golden Square (Eaglehawk Kelly).
DIVISION 4
South Bendigo v Dingee (North Bendigo Top).
DIVISION 5
South Bendigo v Strathfieldsaye (Woodbury).
DIVISION 6
White Hills v Golden Square (Eaglehawk Kelly).
