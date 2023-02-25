BDCA ROUND 15: Persistence pays off as Power prevails with first win in 364 days

FOR the first time since the corresponding weekend last year Huntly North is celebrating a win in the Bendigo District Cricket Association first XI competition.
The Power defeated Sandhurst by 11 runs at Strauch Reserve on Saturday as they put two tortuous weeks with the bat behind when they had been bowled out for scores of just 70 and 42 to post 8-204 batting first.
The Power's match-winning total was spearheaded by opener Ryan Grundy, who has taken over the reins as captain for the final three games of the season.
Grundy anchored the Power innings with his 11th BDCA century before Shane Gilchrist later sealed the victory with a run out of Kayde Howard (2).
"It's obviously a really good feeling among the boys tonight," an elated Grundy said after the win.
"As everybody knows it has been a really long season, but everyone is really happy with the result tonight... it feels a bit like we've won the grand final given how tough the season has been."
After winning the toss the Power's approach to their innings was focused around batting out their 45 overs given their struggles of the previous fortnight and they were successful in accomplishing their goal.
Grundy batted through until the 42nd over until he was the sixth wicket to fall in making 105 off 118 balls.
His 150-minute stay at the crease featured 10 boundaries and two sixes, while Josh Simpson also contributed a valuable 34 n.o. off 38 balls late.
"I've made a couple of low scores of late and I said to the boys before the game that if I can get a start I'm really going to try and go on with it and that's what happened," Grundy said.
"Our main aim today was to bat out our 45 overs given what has happened the past couple of weeks, so it was pleasing we were able to do that."
The Dragons had four players take one wicket each before they were put under pressure early in their chase as the Power sniffed an opportunity to pounce.
Inside 12 overs the Power had dismissed Liam Stubbings (3), captain Joel Murphy (5), Jasper Langley (8) and dangerman Ash Gray (2) to have the Dragons 4-46.
Jack Wilson (3-22) claimed three of the scalps before Sandhurst coach Dylan Gibson (27) and Taylor Beard (48) halted the flow of wickets with a 52-run stand.
They advanced the score to 98 before leg-spinner Kyen Burrill-Grinton (3-42) took the first of his three wickets by removing Gibson and when Beard was later caught and bowled by Santosh Tata (1-15) the Dragons were 6-126 in the 32nd over.
The game looked like it could go right down to the wire late as Shane Robinson and Ben Yarwood built a partnership that threatened the Power's breakthrough win opportunity.
Coming together at 8-146 the pair had taken the score to 8-191, leaving a target of 14 to win off the final two overs.
But in the space of four balls the Power were celebrating their first win in 364 days when Robinson (28) was well caught by Burrill-Grinton off Jarrod Harris (1-23) and then Howard was run out by Gilchrist, leaving Yarwood stranded on 22 n.o.
"It was a game that could have gone either way there towards the end. If anything, they probably had the upper hand going into the last few overs," Grundy said.
"It was a hard-fought win; Sandhurst really fought back well after we had them 4-50 and it was just a really good game of cricket and great to be on the right side of the result."
Kangaroo Flat officially locked up its return to the finals thanks to its Duckworth Lewis System win over Bendigo United at Dower Park.
The Roos' score of 2-81 off 20 overs when the rain came and halted play was well above the par score of 47 required under DLS after earlier bowling the Redbacks out for 130.
The victory means the Roos are 18 points inside the top four with only two rounds remaining.
As they have done so often this season - eight times now - the Roos bowled first after winning the toss.
The Redbacks cashed in early on the invitation to bat, cracking 26 off the first two overs, with Clayton Holmes scoring 24 of the runs.
Skipper Holmes raced to 32 off just 15 balls with three sixes and two fours, but before he had the chance to really make the Roos pay after he had been given a chance by Brent Hamblin at mid-off first ball of the day he was caught by Dylan Klemm off Adam Burns (1-20).
Following the flyer from Holmes it then became a steady flow of wickets throughout the rest of the innings as the Redbacks lost 10-95 to be bowled out in the 43rd over.
At one stage the Redbacks lost 5-18 to fall from 3-68 in the 20th over to 8-86 in the 31st before Miggy Podosky (18 n.o.) and Sam Langley (17) added 29.
Skipper Jake Klemm (3-16) and Kenny Beith (3-13), who was also involved in the run out dismissals of Riley Treloar (0) and Will Thrum (7), combined for 6-29 off 18 overs for the Roos.
Klemm was later unbeaten on 23 when the rain came later in the day to bring an early end to play.
Redbacks' spinner Marcus Magniamelli sent down an economical seven overs for a return of 2-11, removing both Roos' openers Chris Barber (23) and Daniel Barber (22).
Eaglehawk is out of the top four and Golden Square has kept itself right in the finals hunt after the Bulldogs' Duckworth Lewis System win at Canterbury Park.
The Bulldogs produced a tight 45 overs with the ball to restrict the Hawks to 9-122 after the home side won the toss and batted first.
The Hawks batted out their 45 overs having one stage been 6-44 in the 20th, with the bulk of their runs coming from the duo of skipper Nick Farley (49) and Cam McGlashan (30) - the only two players to reach double figures.
In what was BDCA first XI game No.250 the Hawks' Anthony West was run out for 1.
Golden Square skipper Liam Smith applied the clamps to the Hawks with a tight 2-13 off his nine overs, while fellow spinner Jamie Bysouth (2-20) also claimed two wickets.
Like at Dower Park, the game was cut short by weather with the Bulldogs' score of 2-69 off 20 overs when play was abandoned enough for victory under DLS.
Kayle Thompson again grabbed his chance at the top of the order to finish 43 n.o. as the Bulldogs closed back within three points of the top four, while Eaglehawk fell from fourth to fifth with two rounds to play.
Bendigo has fought its way back into the top four - the challenge now for the Goers is to hold their spot over the final two rounds.
The Goers defeated Strathfieldsaye by 59 runs at Tannery Lane, and with White Hills and Eaglehawk both losing jumped two rungs on the ladder from sixth to fourth.
The Jets' Jed Rodda claimed the first five-wicket haul of his A grade career as the Goers made 9-160 batting first.
Rodda snared 5-33 off nine overs, with his scalps including competition leading run-scorer James Ryan (7).
Nathan Fitzpatrick top-scored for the Goers with 46, coming in at 3-53 in the 22nd over and batting through until he was the seventh wicket to fall with the score on 148 in the 43rd over.
In reply the Jets went from chocolates last week (7-272 in win over Strathdale) to boiled lollies when bowled out for 101 in just 26.2 overs.
The Jets were on the ropes early at 4-25 after eight overs, with Bailey Goodwin (2-19) dismissing the X-factor pair of Pat Felmingham (4) and Nayana Fernando (7), and later lost their last six wickets for just 24 runs in 35 balls.
In between captain Ben Devanny (34) and Campbell Love (23) put on 52 against a Goers' attack that had all six bowlers used take a wicket, while wicket-keeper Xavier Ryan was involved in four dismissals - three catches and a stumping.
The red-hot form with the ball of Strathdale-Maristians' all-rounder Sam Johnston continued in the Suns' win over White Hills.
On the rebound from a rare defeat last week against Strathfieldsaye, the Suns in what was Jacob DeAraugo's 200th first XI game defeated White Hills by seven wickets at the Demons' interim home ground the QEO.
The Demons made 7-194 batting first off their 45 overs, with Johnston finishing with a haul of 5-39 to take his season tally to 36 wickets.
Of those 36 scalps, 17 have come in the Suns' past four games.
Johnston's first wicket was the prized scalp of Demons' opener Brayden Stepien (0) trapped lbw on the fourth ball of the day.
Three overs later fellow opener Ben Irvine (6) had been caught by James Barri off Jack Pysing (1-25) and the Demons were a shaky 2-11.
Needing a steadying partnership it was the experienced duo of Gavin Bowles and captain Mitch Winter-Irving who provided just that, adding 154 for the third wicket.
Bowles made 75, while Winter-Irving batted through until the end of the innings in finishing 92 n.o. off 128 deliveries.
The Suns had few dramas in chasing down their target, needing 39 overs to answer with 3-195.
Opener Daniel Clohesy (81) made his fifth half-century of the season before becoming the first A grade wicket for Demons' youngster Angus O'Brien (1-32), who he dismissed caught and bowled.
All-rounder Barri followed up his 1-41 with the ball with an unbeaten 46.
The Suns - who beat the Demons for the 12th time in a row - were skippered by Jack Neylon (13) in the absence of Cameron Taylor (back).
