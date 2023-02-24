Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Jessica Howard appointed City of Greater Bendigo's corporate performance director

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated February 24 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard is the City of Greater Bendigo's new director corporate performance. Picture supplied

The City of Greater Bendigo announced Jessica Howard as its new director of corporate performance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.