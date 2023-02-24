The City of Greater Bendigo announced Jessica Howard as its new director of corporate performance.
The former Mount Alexander Shire councilor has worked as the director of policy and cabinet at the Victorian Premier's office, director of infrastructure and development at Mount Alexander Shire and chief of staff to Jacinta Allan when she held the transport infrastructure, public transport and major projects portfolios.
City CEO Craig Niemann said Ms Howard had proven experience in high level strategic advice and policy development.
"Jessica has built a diverse career in government and advisory roles, while leading and supporting capable teams," he said.
"Her experience at the state government level is particularly valuable, as the state is a key partner of local government, while her experience in local government has seen her manage a diverse set of portfolios.
Mr Niemann said Ms Howard would be leading the finance, IT, people and culture, governance, change and transformation, and customer experience and corporate planning units, and supporting the upcoming move to Galkangu, the Bendigo GovHub.
"We look forward to Jessica joining the team and bringing her wide-ranging skillset to the organisation," he said.
OTHER NEWS:
Ms Howard said she was excited to join the city's team.
"Having previously worked in local government and also served as a councillor, I understand the important leadership role a council has in a community," she said.
"The city is a highly regarded local government and I am delighted to accept this role and get to know the corporate performance staff and broader organisation."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.