After the worst floods in the town's history ripped through last October, Rochester's resiliency is again on display as the Great Northern Show returns.
From 5pm tonight to 3pm Saturday, the Rochester Recreation Reserve will be bustling with carnival activities, market and trade stalls, arts and craft displays, whipcracking, Lego, a beef cattle heifer spectacular and fireworks for the 135th edition of the agricultural show.
On Saturday there will be judging of show dogs, beef, dairy, poultry, sheep, goats and horses and kids activities including a petting zoo, reptiles and face-painting.
Rochester Show committee secretary Maxine Weigand said the show was an opportunity to provide something positive for the community.
"People are displaced, they're living in caravans, they're living outside of town, more than half the town doesn't even live in Rochy," she said.
"So we thought we'd provide an opportunity where they could all come together... we are providing more activities and entertainment than has ever been done before."
Entry to the show this year is free, Ms Weigand said, and the committee has been preparing since November.
"We put it to the vote in November, three weeks after the floods, and it was just unanimous; we are definitely going ahead," she said.
"Everyone's just pulled together and making it happen. And we're pretty chuffed with ourselves to be honest."
The response from the community has been positive, Ms Weigand said, with everyone from farmers to residents to people on social media excited to see one of the biggest events on Rochester's calendar return.
