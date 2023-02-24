Bendigo Advertiser
Rochester's 135th Great Northern Show returns this weekend

By Jonathon Magrath
Rochester's Great Northern Show returns tonight. File picture

After the worst floods in the town's history ripped through last October, Rochester's resiliency is again on display as the Great Northern Show returns.

