Ukraine wants Bushmaster supply rethink as war enters new stage

UKRAINE'S ambassador does not just want more Bendigo-built Bushmasters, he wants a systematic plan to supply them.
The question is no longer about how many more heavily armoured trucks Australia should provide Vasyl Myroshnychenko has told reporters at a National Press Club address on Friday.
He made the comments after an address marking a full year after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
"In the past, it was like, we need another 30," he said after being asked how many more Ukraine would like.
"But I think what is important now is about how we can sit down ... and let's talk about the plan. Because, the plan and assistance should be systematic and should be consistent, right?"
Australia has so far earmarked 90 Bushmasters for the conflict, the last of which are understood to soon arrive in the warzone.
Mr Myroshnychenko says a new plan is needed because the war's dynamics have shifted. Ukraine is no longer scrambling, not knowing how long the war might last and what might happen next.
It has instead defied international expectations and repelled Russia from large swathes of territory.
Allies including Australia have spent the northern winter training Ukrainian troops and deliberating over more military equipment ahead of what will likely be a pivotal year of warfare.
Asked whether Ukraine really needed more Bushmasters given the difficulties transporting such large items, Mr Myroshnychenko said Australia's support was not about one specific thing.
"When we boil down what we need, there's many things which Australia could provide," he said.
"There's many things that Australia could also buy for Ukraine elsewhere, as happened in the past."
Mr Myroshnychenko used his address to the National Press Club to outline six steps to win the war.
They included fighting for as long as it took to win and never accepting peace at the cost of parts of Ukraine remaining under Russian control.
The steps also included more modern weapons and ammunition. The more military support, the faster the end to Russia's invasion, Mr Myroshnychenko said.
He also called for every Russian war criminal to be punished and for a long term peace formula championed by Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The speech came after Russia was further isolated with an overwhelming United Nations vote demanding Moscow withdraw troops, according to AAP.
China, meanwhile, has called for dialogue and negotiation to stop the war spiralling out of control.
Mr Myroshnychenko said he was often asked about how long the war could last but the length of time was less important than the way Ukraine's victory was secured.
"The more Ukraine can continue to work with its allies, the more we can tap into Aussie mateship, the faster we'll achieve victory for Ukraine and for democracy," Mr Myroshnychenko said.
"I'm an optimist. I really believe ... this will happen."
