West celebrates 250th first XI game in BDCA

A couple of premierships, 5695 first XI runs and now 250 first XI games - it's a cricket CV that most local players could only dream of.
Premierships, runs and statistics inspired Anthony West for much of his cricket career.
Not anymore.
On the eve of his 250th BDCA first XI game against Golden Square, the Eaglehawk star opened up about the different role cricket has played in his life since the tragic passing of his wife, Jess, and youngest son, Deighton, in a car crash near Creswick in December, 2019.
Saturdays at the cricket are about an enjoyable weekly outing with his eldest son, Oakley, and spending time with some of his closest mates.
"It would be great to get another premiership, but as you get older, and with the things that have happened in my life, it's just good to be out there among the boys,'' West said.
"It's nice to have a distraction from a crazy life.
"I missed it (cricket) at the start of the season when I wasn't playing, so it's been good to be back out there.
"Cricket has definitely helped me. Anytime I'm at the cricket Oakley is with me, which is great. He loves it.
"Matt Fitt is one of my closest mates and he's still at the club. I've played a lot of cricket with Cory (Jacobs) and Glash (Cam McGlashan).
"I'm really enjoying playing with some of the young kids at the club. Taj Taylor, I played with his old man (Shane) and I haven't played with Harvey White yet (son of former team-mate Matt White), but I'm sure that will happen soon.
"The young kids make me feel old, it just shows how quick time goes."
West made his first XI debut with Eaglehawk in the summer of 2001-02 and played in the Borough's premiership team that season.
He made the move to Sandhurst at the start of the 2005-06 summer where he spent seven seasons and played 87 matches.
He returned to Canterbury Park in 2012-13 and has remained a key member of the Hawks' top-order since.
The highlight of his second stint with the Hawks was the club's 2016-17 grand final victory.
READ MORE: Suns' star to play 200th BDCA game
READ MORE: Weekend cricket teams
"The depth has changed,'' West said of his two decades in the BDCA.
"You still have the good players at each club and some kids coming through, but there's probably not as much depth.
"These days there's more opportunities for kids to go to Melbourne if they're showing good promise and that hurts the depth here a bit."
The major change in recent years has been a full schedule of one-day cricket.
"Personally, I like two-day cricket better,'' West said.
"As a batter it gives you more time to build into your innings. In saying that, one-day cricket hasn't been bad for me considering my life situation. From a club point of view, I think two-day cricket will suit our young players better."
Saturday's milestone match shapes as a must-win for the fourth-placed Hawks.
With tough games to come against top-two teams Strathdale and Strathfieldsaye, the Hawks need the six points to maintain a buffer on the likes of White Hills, Bendigo and Golden Square.
"Before Christmas the bowlers were holding up their end of the bargain, but we weren't scoring enough runs,'' West said.
"Since the break we've got it together a bit more with the bat and we've had some consistency.
"Three games to go and we have to beat Golden Square this week.
"We probably have to win one of the games against Strathdale and Strathfieldsaye. Every team is beatable, so I think we can win one or both of those games on the way home."
West's former team-mate and now club president, Jason Abbott, paid tribute to the 40-year-old.
"It's a fantastic achievement to get to 250 first XI games,'' Abbott said of West.
"He's had a great career and been a wonderful contributor to our club.
"It's been great to have him back in our team this year to help the young players out."
West is in no rush to make any decisions on how long he'll keep playing.
"It's a year-by-year thing,'' he said.
"I've always committed to my cricket pretty hard and I can't do that like I previously had.
"Only training once a week has never really been my go and that's why I didn't play at the start of this season because I felt I couldn't commit to the club like I would like to. The club has been really good in allowing me to get there when I can."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.