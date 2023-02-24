Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

West celebrates 250th first XI game in BDCA

By Adam Bourke
Updated February 24 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony West has carved out a brilliant BDCA career with two clubs - Eaglehawk and Sandhurst.

A couple of premierships, 5695 first XI runs and now 250 first XI games - it's a cricket CV that most local players could only dream of.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.