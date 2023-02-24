Norm Roberts was retired for less than 12 months when the calling came upon him again.
The former Baptist minister had only undergone open heart surgery 15 months earlier.
He had also done enough community service over the years to have well and truly earnt the right to relax on the small golf course he built for himself in his Strathfieldsaye backyard.
But as his health returned following the surgery, so too did Norm's mojo and concern for those around him.
Prior to his 2022 retirement he had spent 24 years as a chaplain, the last six at Strath-Haven aged care in Bendigo.
Now he was thinking about the people in his own street, many of whom he knew personally, for whom "there's always stuff going on".
Speaking to his wife, Karen, he mused, "Just because I'm retired I don't have to stop being a chaplain. Why don't I be chaplain to the community?"
That was three weeks and 1300 fliers in letterboxes ago, and since then Norm has had around three calls a week from people wanting support.
A family whose elderly father is dying, a couple whose 44-year-old daughter has late stage cancer and a woman whose partner took his own life - "None of them are easy stories," he says.
His approach is to join people on their "journey".
"We all need a network of people around us to journey with us in life," he says.
"It's the person's agenda, and I just take a caring, supportive role.
We all need a network of people around us to journey with us in life. It's the person's agenda, and I just take a caring, supportive role.- Norm Roberts
"People often think the chaplaincy is about faith or religion but it's not really, it's about caring for people.
"I am a Christian but the priority is to look out for people. I'm passionate about that. That's why I'm doing it."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Born in the Murray town of Koondrook, Norm operated the local supermarket with Karen for 18 years before becoming a Baptist minister and chaplain, which brought the couple to Kangaroo Flat, then Stawell and finally Central Australia.
In western Victoria, he worked with the CFA, the Ararat and Horsham councils and the Stawell meatworks, tending to "a whole mix of different people".
"When you're a chaplain in the workplace, you just make yourself available for people if they have got life issues. It can be personal stuff, it can be potentially be marital stuff.
"A lot of people say, 'Oh that's good for those who need it!'
"But you never know what tomorrow brings."
From 2004 to 2015 Norm and Karen lived in the Warlpiri communities of Yuendumu, Willowra and Ali Curang, where they worked as church and community support workers.
"Looking back it was just the most amazing experience of our lives working with Indigenous people," Norm says. "They just teach you so much about life - like to never give up on families.
"They have a pretty rough ride sometimes but they never give up on family.
"And the village raises the family - that's what it's like up there. That's a very powerful experience."
Working in aged care was also "amazing", he says.
"I had a hundred people I looked after at Strathhaven. I reckon I was friends with all of them - even if they didn't [initially] want to be friends.
Now that his chaplaincy is a voluntary community one Norm plans to get "a bit of a balance" between his work and private life.
But he is deeply committed to the cause of supporting people in his 3000-strong neighbourhood - so much so that his golf game continues to be neglected.
"I have the full support of my wife, Karen, and I've always felt we make a difference," he says.
Strathfieldsaye residents can contact Norm for support on 0408 521 921.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.