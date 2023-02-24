The new Bendigo Law Courts are officially open, with the state government confident the completed project will improve access to justice services.
Premier Daniel Andrews and Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes unveiled the $152 million building, an election commitment in 2018, which starts operating next week.
The five-storey facility features 11 courtrooms, two hearing rooms, two mediation rooms, safe waiting areas, dedicated jury areas and meeting rooms.
Mr Andrews said the opening of the modern building with digital technology throughout was an "important day" for Bendigo.
[This has] the very best modern facilities so that people who work in the justice system have the best facilities to do their job well, and those who are drawn into the justice system, no matter what side of the argument they're on, we've got the very best, safest physical facilities so that we can provide the very best services," he said.
The Bendigo Law Courts will service the Magistrates' Court, Children's Court, the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal, and the County, Supreme and Federal Circuit Courts.
It will house the first regional specialist courts in Victoria, such as the Koori and the Assessment and Referral Courts.
There is also a family violence court with separate building entrances, remote witness facilities and discreet meeting rooms, meeting a recommendation from the Royal Commission into Family Violence.
Mr Andrews said the fit for purpose courtrooms meant there could be more throughput in Bendigo and a reduction in pending matters.
"[The] budget in a few months time [will] settle on an ongoing budget for Court Services Victoria, as it relates to here, that'll be a matter for them to grow and expand services," he said.
"I don't think finances will be a barrier and I expect people will want to come and work here because it's such a fantastic outcome."
Ms Symes said she was proud of the collaboration between the state government and the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation, which was involved with integrating First Nations culture into the space.
Barapa Barapa and Boon Wurrung artist Racquerl Kerr designed the hammered-copper wedge tailed eagle Bunjil, the creator spirit, which can be seen from the fourth floor of the building.
"Not only is it a centerpiece for Bendigo, it really presents a calm protective environment for many of our court users," she said.
"We have over representation of Aboriginal people in the justice system, we want to do better.
"We can come up with the policies, we can come up with the collaborations, but to have a facility where people feel safe, respected, and culturally seen is a fantastic asset and something that we really want to replicate across the state."
The project is estimated top have created 390 construction jobs.
Ms Symes said moving into the new law courts meant the previous courts, including a heritage building on Pall Mall, were vacant and its future use was unclear.
"There is a fantastic asset in the center of Bendigo that's just been built and leaves behind something that has been here for a very long time," she said.
"It'll go out for community consultation and be involved in a process of what its future is, but it will not be connected to the justice won't be connected to the court."
Member for Bendigo East Jacinta Allan said it was "too early" to discuss what the building could be used for, while Mr Andrews said the community will have "many views" about what should happen with the building.
