Premier Daniel Andrews officially opens new Bendigo Law Courts

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated February 24 2023 - 8:56pm, first published 2:45pm
Barapa Barapa and Boon Wurrung artist Racquel Kerr stands in front of her Bunjil design on the fourth floor of the new Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Noni Hyett

The new Bendigo Law Courts are officially open, with the state government confident the completed project will improve access to justice services.

JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

