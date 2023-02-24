NBL1: Braves launch into pre-season with Ballarat practice match

The NBL1 Bendigo Braves are back on court this weekend for a practice match against Ballarat.
After a host of signings have been announced in recent weeks for the men's and women's teams, Saturday night at Red Energy Arena marks the first time they'll be on court ahead of the South conference season which begins on April 1.
Among the men's signings include new and returning players: Isaac Turner, Bijan Johnson and Luke Rosendale.
"We're trying to build off what we established last season and, most of all, I am excited to see what the new guys will bring to the team," men's coach Steve Black said.
"The trio of Isaac, Bijan and Luke is going to be particularly dangerous around the perimeter.
"I've already enjoyed seeing little bits and pieces of them working together on court, I can't wait to see how they go against Ballarat this weekend."
Black said it was unlikely that both teams would have their full list of players available at this stage of the season, but praised the initiative between the two regional Victorian clubs.
"Playing against each other during pre-season really is an initiative that we would like to become an ongoing arrangement," he said.
"Teams might have their full rosters but that then allows the younger players to get on court to see what it's like to play at a higher level."
Meanwhile the Braves women will be mixing their match up as Saturday's night squad for the Ballarat clash will feature several of the club's Youth League players.
Braves NBL1 women's coach Mark Alabakov said the pre-season was a chance for the senior and youth team to get on court for a "proper run".
"The team that will play is a great example of the talent and experience within both groups and it's also an opportunity for everybody to reconnect," he said.
Saturday night's team will be led by youth league coach Nathan Batchelor who has been integral to Alabakov's vision to have one large Braves program with inter-connected teams.
"When I took over the women's NBL1 program in 2020 my plan was to not have a team that lives on its own island," he said.
"I wanted to create a holistic pathway where there are connections available down the line.
