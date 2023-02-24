Councils in northern Victoria are rejoicing after officials said they would put the workings of local lakes under the microscope with the aim of reducing future flooding.
The state government has announced experts and officials will carry out research at Lake Eppalock and Lake Eildon to determine if changing the operating rules or infrastructure could improve protection for downstream communities.
The assessments will be used to support the local council and catchment management authorities in their regular review of flood mitigation strategies.
This technical assessment will be undertaken in close consultation with North Central Catchment Management Authority (CMA) and Campaspe Shire and once completed will support the review of the Rochester flood plans.
Campaspe Shire mayor Rob Amos applauded the announcement, saying council had made recent representations to the state government to fund the research.
"The spilling of Lake Eppalock in 2011 and 2022 caused catastrophic damage to the Campaspe Valley, particularly Rochester," Cr Amos said.
"We are delighted with the minister's announcement to look into a range of options and associated costings to support the more effective function of Lake Eppalock prior to and during flood events.
"We believe the funding of any solution that prevents a similar scenario to the October 2022 flood would be a strategic investment by the state government.
"Not only will it reduce longer-term financial costs to both the government and community in repairing damaged infrastructure, but it will also avoid the devastating toll on our communities from the social, economic and environmental upheaval."
Before January 2011, there had only ever been flows through the primary spillway.
Lake Eppalock's emergency spillway has spilled twice since its opening in 1963 resulting in widespread inundation and extensive damage across Campaspe.
On October 14 last year, flows over all three spillways peaked at 103,000 ML/day - marking it the largest flow ever recorded over the spillway.
"These assessments will provide clarity for the local community around future flood response and management," Victorian water minister Harriet Shing said.
"These assessments will provide valuable opportunities to protect local communities from future flooding while taking account of the rights of existing entitlement holders, and managing potential risks and costs."
An expert will to look at a range of options - including whether the installation of gates or other infrastructure (such as a bigger release valve) could support the operation of Lake Eppalock prior to and during flood events as well as the costs associated with any changes.
The rights of existing entitlement holders will be considered in the assessment including any upstream impacts on landholders.
The assessment is expected to take six months to complete, and the findings will be made public.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
