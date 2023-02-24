Bendigo Advertiser
Campaspe Shire welcomes research into Lake Eppalock to see if changes can fix flooding

February 24 2023 - 12:30pm
Lake Eppalock spillway on October 7, 2022. Picture by Noni Hyett

Councils in northern Victoria are rejoicing after officials said they would put the workings of local lakes under the microscope with the aim of reducing future flooding.

