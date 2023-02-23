NEW Magpie Joel Swatton is fully embracing a change in BFNL environment after trading the red and white of South Bendigo for Maryborough's black, white and teal.
The 28-year-old has made the move to Princes Park, where he has accepted the dual roles of being the Magpies' playing midfield coach and their strength and conditioning coach.
It's the first time in his senior career, which included 70 senior games for the Bloods, that he has found himself away from South Bendigo.
And it's a coup for the Magpies.
Rarely over the years have footballers ventured to Maryborough, directly from a Bendigo-based club.
Swatton is excited to have made the transition, joining a new-look coaching panel, headed by 25-year-old first-year coach Coby Perry.
READ MORE:
"It was a very tough decision in the end, but I came to the conclusion to change things up and see how it goes," he said.
"I've been at South a long time, starting at about 17. I've had a couple of extended breaks - one year off while studying and the year I came back was the year I broke my leg.
"Last year, through a bit of bad luck and injury, I didn't play a lot of footy, but fingers crossed for this year.
"It's going to be a big change, but at the same time exciting."
It wasn't an entire set of fresh faces awaiting Swatton on his first night of training at Princes Park this week.
The Magpies' reserves coach Callum Rowe is a good friend, stretching back to their university days.
"He was the first one to reach out to me about a move; we've always gotten along well. That swayed my decision a little bit," he said.
"On the other side (of the ledger), I do have a lot of mates at South.
"Callum's initial message was more about the strength and conditioning side of things. That's something I do as a bit of a side hustle outside of work. It's a bit of a passion of mine.
"That really sparked my interest about Maryborough, as well as the midfield coaching role."
Swatton, who spent a pair of seasons with the Bendigo Pioneers in 2012 and 2013, said the chance to assist a young and developing Magpies on-ball brigade had plenty of appeal.
"It's a very young group in general, but there's some great potential there," he said.
"It's something that stood out (last) Monday night. It's always exciting when you have young blokes who can play and are enthusiastic. It's exciting for Maryborough.
"Coby has really impressed me (as a coach). The leadership and guidance the young boys at the club are getting, you can see straight away it's heading in the right direction.
"And for someone so young, he strikes you as older than he is. You can tell immediately he has got the respect of everyone."
The Magpies, who finished 10th last season, will start their hopeful climb back up the ladder against Castlemaine (ninth last season) at Princes Park in round one on April 15.
They play Eaglehawk (seventh) at Canterbury Park in round two, before hosting Kangaroo Flat (eighth) in round three.
Their first game against a top-five opponent from last season does not arrive until round five against Golden Square on May 15.
Swatton's first encounter against his former club comes in round seven on June 3.
While he is the first to admit it will be a bit of a strange experience, it's one he is keenly looking forward to.
"Not that it is playing on my mind, but I did sneak a bit of a look at the draw," he said.
"I did leave South on good terms. They are an exceptional club and one where I still have a lot of great mates.
"They were very supportive of my decision, which is a testament to the people they have around the club.
"That's the great thing about country footy. Most clubs would be similar in the way they want to develop good people and not just players."
It's always exciting when you have young blokes who can play and are enthusiastic. It's exciting for Maryborough.- Joel Swatton
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.