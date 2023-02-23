Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

Joel Swatton relishing change in scenery and leadership role at Maryborough

By Kieran Iles
Updated February 24 2023 - 10:12am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Swatton is excited to have joined Maryborough as the Magpies' playing midfield coach and strength and conditioning coach. Picture by Daryl Groves

NEW Magpie Joel Swatton is fully embracing a change in BFNL environment after trading the red and white of South Bendigo for Maryborough's black, white and teal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.