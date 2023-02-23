Bendigo Advertiser
Bob Douglas-trained star Baby Jaycee chasing Australian Cup glory

By Kieran Iles
Updated February 24 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 7:36am
The Bob Douglas-trained Baby Jaycee is chasing her first Group 1 success in the $300,000-to-the-winner Australian Cup at The Meadows. Picture courtesy of Greyhound Racing Victoria

ASTUTE Heathcote greyhound trainer Bob Douglas says Baby Jaycee is racing in the form of her life ahead of Saturday night's $300,00-to-the-winner Group 1 Australian Cup Final at The Meadows.

