ASTUTE Heathcote greyhound trainer Bob Douglas says Baby Jaycee is racing in the form of her life ahead of Saturday night's $300,00-to-the-winner Group 1 Australian Cup Final at The Meadows.
But he admits the richly-talented bitch will again have her work cut out for her in another major final following another horror draw.
For the third time in as many starts at Group 1 level, Baby Jaycee has drawn box eight.
It places her right alongside the brilliant South Australian chaser Victa Damian, the winner of last month's Group 1 National Derby Final at Wentworth Park, and a superb 5.5 length victor of his heat last weekend.
Douglas must be wondering what he must do to land an inside draw.
"You couldn't write a script for it," Douglas said, reflecting on the irony.
"It's a horrendous draw, but we can't do anything about it. She's made three Group 1 finals and she's drawn the exact same box.
"It's a pain in the arse, but it is what it is. She's going to have her work cut out from there.
"The draw is bad enough. I've got no doubt she'll probably be able to head off the seven. Every time we've raced against Fernando Mick (box six), he's caused us grief because he's a middle-tracker and he begins well.
"My worry is he will hold her off because she is just as quick as Baby Jaycee is early.
"Victa Damian is the best dog in the race. He's only a baby, but he has a huge motor.
"He just lacks that little bit of pace to the winning post (the first time), which is probably going to help us. But it's a tough race.
"You don't get easy Australian Cups any time, whether they are dogs or horses. It's always the best (dogs) in it.
"I'd love to be drawn inside the field, but we're not. I just have to hope she can do everything right on the night."
Evidence of the two-year-old daughter of Bernardo and Leprechaun Storm's continuing progress, Douglas declared last weekend's Australian Cup heat win from box four as arguably the best of her 16 career wins to date from 28 starts.
Five of those victories have come from her last seven starts, including an ultra-tough dead heat in the Lil Dickie Oaks Final at Ballarat three starts ago.
"That was definitely her best performance at The Meadows (last weekend); that was the fastest of all the heats actually," he said.
"She is fast enough to win it, but she is just going to need some luck.
"It's the opposite box to what she wants, but she does have a fierce will to win."
It will be an exciting night nevertheless for Douglas, who after five decades in the sport has his first Australian Cup runner.
Not even his former superstar Carlisle Jack, who provided him with his last Group 1 winner in the Golden Easter Egg in Sydney 21 years ago, and won plenty of other features, can lay claim to that honour.
"The Australian Cup was the only top final he never made," he said.
"He raced in 21 consecutive finals and he went in 24 series and made the final of 23 of them. The only one he didn't run in was the Australian Cup.
"He copped a bad draw in the Australian Cup (heat). He actually turned the tables on the dog that beat him in the Melbourne Cup and beat him in the heats of the Perth Cup.
"So it's a big thrill to be in this. The Melbourne Cup is the one I've always wanted, but this will do. I'd be happy to win this one."
Sharing the excitement will be Baby Jaycee's owners, the adult children of Kangaroo Flat's John Pertzel.
Baby Jaycee is the second greyhound from the region in the last two years to contest the Australian Cup.
Trained at Bagshot by Lee Moore, Orlando finished sixth in last year's race won by the Andrea Dailly-trained Lala Kiwi.
The Australian Cup will be run at 9.02pm.
December 15, 2022: Group 2 Laurels Classic Final - second (from box five);
January 21, 2023: Group 1 National Futurity Final - second (from box eight);
February 11, 2023: Group 1 Temlee - seventh (from box eight).
READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.