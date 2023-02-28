Matt buckles up for climbs at Falls

HE STARTED the year doing plenty of running at Falls Creek and Bendigo athlete Matt Buckell is back for more work on the mountain.
It's all part of Buckell's preparation for another cross-country season with the Bendigo Bats, and also for his club, University Pride.
Just days after his first stint at Falls Creek, Buckell decided he would do more training on the mountain.
"I did 2 1/2 weeks training at Falls after New Year, then went back to working full-time, but am now focused on being up here (on the hills) until April.
Buckell's latest hit-out was the 'Golden Ticket' last month at the World Cross-Country Championships in Bathurst.
Under the 'Golden Ticket' format the top-seven finishes earned a place in the elite men's 10km raced on Saturday at Mount Panorama.
"It was an incredible experience," Buckell said.
The 20-year-old was one of the youngest in the field and by the halfway mark of the race for a ticket was in sixth place.
By race end he was 11th.
"It was my first cross-country race in a while and to be up against quality runners like Liam Adams, Lachlan Herd, Ed Goddard, Ben St Lawrence was an awesome challenge."
For Buckell, the goal was not primarily on time, but placing.
"Every cross-country course is different. This was incredibly tough, and conditions are so variable from race-to-race."
During his time at Falls, Buckell will also be working.
"It's not just running hour after hour, day after day.
"The goal is to run about 100k (kilometres) a week.
"The longest run is 24km, and there will be shorter runs, but likely at a faster pace."
In the early weeks of 2023, Buckell was part of a much bigger training group, which included coach Andy Buchanan who raced to 33rd place in the elite men's 10km at the World XCR champs in Bathurst.
"Most of my training across the next month or so will be with Will Atkinson," said Buckell.
Goals for '23 include playing a key role in the Bendigo Bats chase for back-to-back premierships in Premier division of Athletics Victoria's XCR action.
There's also the Gold Coast 10km and the Melbourne 10km.
"I'm not only dedicating a lot of my training for a great cross-country season, but also to break sub 30-minutes in a 10k race this year.
"Going sub 30 this year is my ultimate goal."
Athletics has played a big part in the life of the Buckell family since Matt and twin, Ned were young.
"Running is something I have done from a young age.
"There are times where it's not easy, but support from family, friends, my coach (Andy) and the squad really helps a lot.
"When battling for motivation to train I think about what Andy (Buchanan) has achieved so far.
"It's taken him years of dedication to be where he's at, but it's inspiring, too."
