Matt buckles up for climbs at Falls

By Nathan Dole
March 1 2023 - 8:30am
Matt Buckell races at Jells Park in the opening round of last season's XCR action. Photo by NED BUCKELL

HE STARTED the year doing plenty of running at Falls Creek and Bendigo athlete Matt Buckell is back for more work on the mountain.

