A woman was taken to hospital with suspected injuries following a two-car crash in Eaglehawk on Thursday night.
The woman was driving a blue Renault Cleo that collided with a black Ford Falcon at the intersection of Barrell and Reserve streets at around 8.15pm.
The impact left the front end of the Ford virtually sheared off but police said its 45-year-old male driver was checked by ambulance officers and found to be uninjured.
Police were investigating the circumstances and cause of the crash.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Neighbour Chrissie Long heard the impact.
"There was no skid noise, just a boom," she said.
"My little dog barked and I ran outside in my bare feet.
"Another lady from nearby ran from her house calling Triple Zero (000)."
The two women stood on the side of the road on Barrell St directing traffic to slow down around the crash site until emergency services arrived.
Senior Constable Joshua Gray said two CFA units, an ambulance and police attended the scene, with traffic restricted for about an hour until the two vehicles were taken away by tow truck and the road was swept and a washaway performed.
Ms Long said she believed the intersection was a dangerous one where a roundabout was needed.
" I reckon it's the fourth accident in the 10 years I've been here," she said.
"I reckon we need a roundabout because there's a primary school in one direction and a high school in the other."
Senior Constable Gray confirmed that police were aware of several accidents at the intersection over the past 12 months.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.