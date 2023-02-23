Women impacted by the recent flooding in north west Victoria will soon be able to apply for grants of up to $10,000 for projects, events and activities to support their health and wellbeing.
A total of $100,000 is being released by Bendigo-based health promotion agency Women's Health Loddon Mallee in "quick-response community grants", with the funding provided by the Victorian government's Department of Families, Fairness and Housing through the Office for Women.
Women's Health Loddon Mallee (WHLM) CEO Tricia Currie said the organisation had heard from flood-impacted women, many of whom were displaced, that they were feeling the loss of resources and supports that had been operating in their communities before last year's floods.
"There is a genuine need in our region to provide opportunities for women to regroup and reconnect," she said.
"When that connection occurs, the burden of isolation starts to be lifted and it lifts spirits and the capacity within the community for recovery and rebuilding."
"At critical times in our communities the small things really count."
According to Ms Currie, WHLM recognised and sought to address through its work the fact that existing gender inequalities are exacerbated during emergencies and disasters.
"We know, for example, that women do an enormous amount of the emotional labour through a disaster.
"It's notable and measurable."
In terms of the type of activities that might be funded, it was up to local women to decide.
"They know what will be helpful to them at this time," Ms Currie said.
"It is about sharing experiences and recovery and aspirations for the future. Sometimes the aspiration might just be to be back sleeping in your own bed."
WHLM had recently provided funding for several International Women's Day events, including a 'Girl's Night' event in Rochester to be held on March 3.
Rochester community house manager Amanda Logie expressed appreciation for the opportunity the event provided for a get-together.
"There has barely been a moment to take a breath and reflect in the aftermath of the October 2022 flood," she said.
"We know how valuable it is for our community to get back to something like a normal routine and these types of activities are essential to the recovery process."
There would be a short turnaround on the grants, which were intended to also act as a catalyst within communities for other conversations and plans, Ms Currie said.
The application process opens on Monday March 6 and closes at the end of the month.
The grants are for activities or projects in the Macedon Ranges, Mount Alexander, Central Goldfields, Greater Bendigo, Loddon, Campaspe, Gannawarra, Buloke, Swan Hill and Mildura local government areas.
For more information visit: https://whlm.org.au/resources/community-grants/
