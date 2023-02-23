Bendigo Advertiser
Women's Health Loddon Mallee offering wellbeing grants for flood-affected women

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated February 24 2023 - 3:34pm, first published February 23 2023 - 8:00pm
Women's Health Loddon Mallee CEO Tricia Currie. Picture supplied

Women impacted by the recent flooding in north west Victoria will soon be able to apply for grants of up to $10,000 for projects, events and activities to support their health and wellbeing.

