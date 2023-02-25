The board members of Remembrance Parks Central Victoria (RPCV) look to be safe in their roles but subject to high-level scrutiny in the wake of the shock "stripping" of gravesites and destruction of family momentos at Eaglehawk cemetery earlier this year.
Premier Daniel Andrews expressed the government's support for the board when he was questioned by journalists on a visit to Bendigo on Friday, on the basis its members had been upfront about their mistakes and intended to "do better".
Asked about the suggestion by upper house Liberal MP Wendy Lovell that the whole board should be sacked, Mr Andrews claimed Ms Lovell was trying to turn the issue into "a political game" or "weapon".
"Now, this cemetery trust got it wrong, and as a former minister for cemeteries a long time ago ... I know and understand this sector well - it's important that when you make a change, you consult, you listen, you try and bring people with you," he said.
"It doesn't mean everybody will agree with what you're doing. But if you're doing it for the best of reasons - for safety, for instance, for maintenance workers and all those sorts of issues - then you need to engage.
"And that cemetery trust management team and the board retains our confidence on the basis that they have been upfront that they got it wrong and that they're going to do more and do better, and on that basis we want to continue to work with them."
But the Premier wanted to see issues at the cemeteries handled "obviously very sensitively".
"I want to see everybody, every family member of someone who's got a loved one in the care of that cemetery trust ... treated respectfully," he said.
Speaking on the issue in state parliament last week, Ms Lovell had raised the relationship between the member for Bendigo West, Maree Edwards, who is the Speaker of the lower house, and the board's chair, Marg Lewis, a former Labor MP, who is her cousin.
However, Ms Edwards told the ABC she had many relatives around central Victoria and the suggestion she might have exerted improper influence over the board was "offensive".
On Thursday Remembrance Parks Central Victoria (RPCV) announced the next step in its efforts to engage with affected families - new acting CEO Maureen O'Keefe's plans to host a series of small meetings with them.
Limited to 15 people each, the meetings are scheduled to be held in person at the Lakeside Hotel in Napier St, Bendigo - or online - from Saturday through to Wednesday, with more sessions to be arranged as needed.
In a statement issued on Thursday Ms O'Keefe said they had been organised in response to comments posted on the aggrieved cemetery users' Facebook page 'Remembrance of our Loved Ones' that people wanted to meet with her.
"It is only by listening to families and understanding their experience and how it impacted their lives that I will be able to do the role I have been asked to do to the best of my ability," she said.
Ms O'Keefe told the ABC on Thursday, that the removal of items at Eaglehawk had left her "personally ... appalled" .
However, no mention has so far been made of compensation for those who lost irreplaceable and sometimes expensive items in the "cleanup" exercise at Eaglehawk.
The board hasn't yet clearly stated how the organisation came to carry out the exercise without clear information provided to cemetery users, in such a rough manner and ahead of the nominated date.
Weeks later, those questions are still apparently being investigated.
Nor is there clarity around RPCV's ongoing gravesite adornment policy, which is the cause of much angst among cemetery users, with a petition calling for "right to personalise" graves - as has been the practice for decades - at RPCV's rural cemeteries attracting close to 12,000 signatures.
The cemeteries trust previously announced that, as of February 1 it had ceased implementing the strict policy and would only remove the most dangerous items - alcohol, broken items, items with a metal spike, a sharp edge or things made from glass - from gravesites.
However, Ms O'Keefe defended the original policy as "sound".
"The policy was about safety - safety for visitors and safety for the staff," she said. "What I think has gone awry is the implementation of that policy."
"I think the board are doing everything that they can to understand what happened to make sure that it doesn't happen again."
For information about the community meetings, visit RPCV's website.
