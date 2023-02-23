Trebles galore at Mildura for Bendigo region drivers

A DOMINANT night for Bendigo drivers at Mildura on Wednesday night was highlighted by a trio of winning trebles.
Between them, Ellen Tormey, Michelle Phillips and Ryan Sanderson combined to win nine of the 12 races on the program.
Only four drivers in total savoured success, with South Australian reinsman Wayne Hill also securing a treble.
Sanderson was the first to reach the mark following his win in race seven aboard Sahara Tiger, who is trained at Charton, by his father Shane.
The 19-year-old earlier picked up wins on Ultimate Trouble for Andrew Vozlic and Spring Delight for Irymple trainer Scott Garraway.
Two of Phillips' wins were also for Mildura trainer Vozlic, aboard Son Of Zodiac and Half Moon Beach, while her third was for Raharna McDonald on Denzil Debro.
Tormey's three wins were for three different trainers - Kate Attard aboard All Da Rage, Scott Garraway (Avoca Blues) and Reece Moore (Moreartsthanclass).
Season win tallies for all three drivers are Phillips 20, Tormey 19, and Sanderson, who will drive Dangerous and Catalpa Rescue in NSW Derby heats on Saturday night, 15.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.