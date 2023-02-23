La Trobe Rural Health School lecturer Jason Buccheri knows the pharmacy subject can be a bit disjointed from other clinical sciences, so he took it upon himself to make it more fun for his students.
The course co-ordinator of the pharmacy program has received an Australian Award for University Teaching (AAUT) for gamifying the subject.
He created 'The Pharmacy Game', a physical game where students work in groups to practically employ a pharmacist, choose a location and design a business structure.
Each week, students would receive trading cards and earn fake money through knowledge quizzes, which could be spent to upgrade their theoretical businesses.
Mr Buccheri said since he started teaching the subject in 2018, he found students were disengaging and becoming quite bored with it.
The pharmacy subject was seen by students as more of a business subject then a clinical one, and had become a "poison chalice".
"It always had bad student ratings and negative feedback," he said.
"[I wanted to] make this something that the students look forward to coming to rather than dreading."
He said the idea was for students to gain knowledge that went beyond theory classes, and gave them skills to take with them in their careers.
"Rather than just learning things in class and then having an exam, I kind of wanted to bring it to life so that they could see these things playing out in practice," he said.
"Students had to think about ways to minimise their costs and maximise how much they're going to make, because they're holding the money in their hand, they're feeling the cash, they take that home and think how they can do better next week, which is what running a business is all about.
"It's learning things in the classroom that they can then see in the real life and see how it relates to what they currently do and what they're going to do in the future."
The game took two years to develop, Mr Buchheri said, with students providing valuable feedback.
"Last year was the first time that I've run it, and there were little bits that needed to be improved and we've worked on those; it'll be interesting to see how it goes this year," he said.
Mr Buccheri was one of five La Trobe University winners at the 2022 AAUT, which honours a range of teachers and programs.
He said to receive the award was "surprising" and "humbling".
"It's also really nice to get that level of recognition for what I'm doing and making a difference in my students life and learning journey," he said.
