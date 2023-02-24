Steamers, Beasties, Royals and Diggers - the four left in lawn bowls flag race

BENDIGO will make its return to the weekend pennant lawn bowls finals for the first time in four years on Saturday.
Having finished on the bottom of the ladder last year the Royals after an active recruiting campaign spearheaded by the signing of new coach Luke Hoskin were touted to be one of the season's biggest improvers.
And they haven't disappointed, not only booking their return to the finals for the first time since 2018-19, but doing so with a double chance after finishing second on the ladder.
The Royals will battle top side Moama in the qualifying final at Bendigo East where the winner will take the direct route through to the March 12 grand final.
Moama and Bendigo split their home and away meetings 1-1, with the Steamers winning 88-67 in round four, while the Royals prevailed 83-63 in round 13.
The Steamers head into the finals on the back of three wins by a combined 113 shots, while the Royals will be looking for a far better showing than last week's 25-shot defeat to Eaglehawk when they lost all four rinks.
Meanwhile, in the elimination final at Eaglehawk Bendigo East will clash with three-time defending premier South Bendigo.
Striving to win the flag from the elimination final isn't an unfamiliar scenario for the Diggers.
Of the three flags in a row the Diggers have won, two have come via the elimination final - last year and 2020.
The Diggers were given a timely injection of confidence last week when after losing four games in a row to put their finals prospects in jeopardy they recorded an all rinks-up win over Kangaroo Flat by 29 shots.
The Beasties go into Saturday having won six of their past seven games and boasting the competition's No.1 rink in that of skipper Darren Burgess.
Burgess' rink won 14 of its 17 home and away games, including its past 10 by margins of 25, 13, 4, 10, 16, 21, 3, 11, 5 and 16 shots.
Bendigo East and South Bendigo are also 1-1 in their meetings this season.
The Diggers won their first encounter 69-67 in round six, while the Beasties were 86-65 victors in round 15.
SELECTIONS:
Moama, Bendigo East.
MOAMA
Position: 1st.
Record: 13-3-2.
Points: 236.
Shots: +290.
Average for: 88.
Average agst: 70.
Won all rinks: 4.
Lost all rinks: 1.
Past 5:
108 def Castlemaine 58.
108 def Marong 56.
84 def Golden Square 73.
68 lt Eaglehawk 74.
81 def South Bendigo 78.
...............................
BENDIGO
Position: 2nd.
Record: 12-5-1.
Points: 202.
Shots: +134.
Average for: 80.
Average agst: 72.
Won all rinks: 2.
Lost all rinks: 1.
Past 5:
63 lt Eaglehawk 88.
77 def South Bendigo 74.
71 lt Kangaroo Flat 79.
111 def Inglewood 53.
75 lt Bendigo 79.
...............................
BENDIGO EAST
Position: 3rd.
Record: 11-6-1.
Points: 199.
Shots: +108.
Average for: 80.
Average agst: 74.
Won all rinks: 4.
Lost all rinks: 1.
Past 5:
88 def Bendigo 59.
84 def Golden Square 69.
75 lt Eaglehawk 110.
86 def South Bendigo 65.
79 def Bendigo 75.
...............................
SOUTH BENDIGO
Position: 4th.
Record: 11-6-1.
Points: 194.
Shots: +137.
Average for: 80.
Average agst: 72.
Won all rinks: 3.
Lost all rinks: 1.
Past 5:
92 def Kangaroo Flat 63.
74 lt Bendigo 77.
65 lt Inglewood 81.
65 lt Bendigo East 86.
78 lt Moama 81.
...............................
DIVISION 1
Moama v Bendigo (Bendigo East B).
Bendigo East v South Bendigo (Eaglehawk Kelly).
..........................................
DIVISION 2
Bendigo East v Strathfieldsaye (Golden Square Back).
Kangaroo Flat v Eaglehawk (North Bendigo Top).
..........................................
DIVISION 3
North Bendigo v South Bendigo (White Hills Turner).
Strathfieldsaye v Kangaroo Flat (North Bendigo Davis).
..........................................
DIVISION 4
Marong v Eaglehawk (Bendigo Jail).
Golden Square v Castlemaine (Marong).
..........................................
DIVISION 5
Calivil v Inglewood (Golden Square Front).
Kangaroo Flat v Marong (Bendigo Ladies).
..........................................
DIVISION 6
Harcourt v Bendigo (Eaglehawk Reid).
Kangaroo Flat v South Bendigo (White Hills Every).
..........................................
DIVISION 7
Bendigo VRI v Kangaroo Flat (Bendigo East A).
Golden Square v North Bendigo (Kangaroo Flat C).
..........................................
DIVISION 8
Eaglehawk v Kangaroo Flat (Bendigo East A).
Golden Square v Woodbury (Kangaroo Flat C).
..........................................
