BFNL eager to reach top of the netball mountain

THE start of the BFNL season is still seven weeks away, but the league's open netball coach already has one eye fixed on this year's Association Championships.
For the fourth straight season, Kangaroo Flat A-grade coach Jayden Cowling will take charge of the senior BFNL team.
While there will be no inter-league match for the BFNL team in 2023, Cowling and his squad will be going all out for victory at this year's Association Championships.
The BFNL finished runners-up last year, beaten in a thrilling grand final in Melbourne by the Goulburn Valley.
Cowling said he was super-excited to be continuing in the role.
"We have such amazing coaches in our league to choose from, so I am excited to give it another go," he said.
"After getting to the Association Championships grand final last year, we want to go one better this year.
"I'm excited to take the reins again and I'm sure we'll have another really strong side this year that will show everybody what Bendigo has to offer."
With some quality recruits making their way into the league in 2023, added to an already powerful talent base, Cowling is again anticipating fierce competition for spots.
"We are lucky to have such a wealth of high-level players, including our VNL players," he said.
"And not just our VNL players, there are a lot of great players outside of that group.
"We're super-lucky in the BFNL that they get that chance to play together.
"I'll be making sure that once the season starts that we start having conversations with other club coaches to get them involved in who they think is worthy of selection."
Last season's runner-up team comprised Gisborne's Kirby Elliott and Maddy Stewart, Kangaroo Flat's Abbey Ryan, Ashley Ryan and Chelsea Sartori, South Bendigo's Chloe Gray and Chloe Langley and Sandhurst's Sophie Shoebridge, Rebecca Smith and Ruby Turner.
Initially named in the squad, Kangaroo Flat's Milly Wicks and Sandhurst's Meg Williams missed the championships through injury, while Gisborne goal attack Claudia Mawson was unavailable due to Victorian Fury commitments.
The BFNL boasts a proud record of Association Championships success, winning the title in 2017 and finishing runner-up in 2016, 18 and 22.
In a further show of stability, Nicole Donnellon and Sharni McPherson will again lead the BFNL's 17-and-under team.
The pair successfully guided the junior squad through the regional qualifiers and into the Association Championships finals last year.
"Nicole and Sharni bring a wealth of netball knowledge and growing levels of experience and success at BFNL, state, and regional academy levels, and will again mentor and develop the brightest BFNL netball talent," BFNL manager Cameron Tomlins said.
The BFNL last won the 17-and-under championship in 2015 and was also successful in 2010.
Further announcements on selection trials, assistant coaches and schedules will be forthcoming.
