Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

BFNL eager to reach top of the netball mountain

By Kieran Iles
Updated February 23 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 12:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The BFNL team that finished runners-up at last year's Netball Victoria Association Championships.

THE start of the BFNL season is still seven weeks away, but the league's open netball coach already has one eye fixed on this year's Association Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.