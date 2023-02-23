CELEBRATE local producers and makers at these central Victorian markets.
Whether you prefer the more rural events or the larger regional days, you are bound to find whatever you are looking for.
This list will be updated when new events come in.
The Bendigo District RSL Sub-Branch is hosting a twilight market on Friday.
This event will be filled with activities for the whole family to enjoy.
There will be craft stalls, a jumping castle, face painter and live entertainment.
To express interest in being a stallholder, email comms@bendigorsl.com.au
Where: Bendigo District RSL, Havilah Road, Long Gully.
When: Friday, March 3, 5pm.
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria.
This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce.
For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au
Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo.
When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
Take a walk down Broadway in Dunolly and browse the town's country market.
There will be something for everyone with plants, craft items, house items, bric-a-brac, tools, and much more.
For further information, click here.
Where: Meander Dunolly's attractive main street, Broadway, lined with kurrajongs and gold rush architecture.
When: Saturday, February 25, 8am to noon.
Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy.
There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more.
Stall holders must book beforehand. For stall bookings call 0418 117 953.
Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel.
When: Weekly on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm.
