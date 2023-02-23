Bendigo Advertiser
What's on

What's on in central Victoria | February 25 - March 3, 2023

AM
By Astrid Michael
February 23 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Gem Club members show some of the items that will be on display at their expo. Picture by Noni Hyett

CENTRAL Victoria is celebrating the warmer days with activities and events for the whole family to join in on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Astrid Michael

Editorial Administration

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.