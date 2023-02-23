CENTRAL Victoria is celebrating the warmer days with activities and events for the whole family to join in on.
BENDIGO GEM EXPO
The Bendigo Gem Expo hosts over 20 top quality stallholders selling gemstones, rocks, minerals, gold and silver, jewellery and much more.
Club members will showcase their works and there will be many activities offered at the club throughout the year.
This years expo is family friendly, feature a barbecue, refreshments and more.
There will be activities and a free competition for children.
For further information, click here or email: bendigogemclubinc@gmail.com
Where: Bendigo Exhibition Centre, Bendigo Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, February 25, 10am to 5pm and Sunday, February 26, 10am to 4pm.
FAMILY SUSTAINABILITY DAY
Join in a day of all things sustainability.
For adults there will be a talk from Derek from Native Plant Company in Maiden Gully.
Derek will chat about bird habitat gardens, and suitable native plants for our local gardens.
There will also be Tania and Jess from the Old Church on the Hill talk Community Pantry and Community Wardrobe at 11am.
Children will be entertained by a sustainability themed storytime, music with Lilly Pilly Green, and all day stick craft.
Click here for more information.
Where: Bendigo Library, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, February 25, from 10am.
SPRING GULLY DANCE
Enjoy an evening of music, dance and community with the Spring Gully Dance Committee.
This event will include CD music, a supper of biscuits, tea and coffee.
Admission $7, all welcome.
Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully.
When: Saturday, February 25, 7.30pm to 11pm.
PROBUS CLUB OF WHITE HILLS
Adrian Hem will be the guest speaker at the White Hills Probus Club next Tuesday.
During the Gold Rush in the 1800's Chinese immigrants travelled on foot to Bendigo and Eaglehawk from Robe South Australia.
Following the meeting, members and friends are invited to the Tysons Reef Hotel for lunch.
Contact President Glenys Billings 0408 172 167 to find out more.
Where: Sports Club, Scott Street, White Hills.
When: Tuesday, February 28, from 10am.
HYMNS ALIVE
Hymns Alive, which attracts 60 - 70 people, will meet to sing their favourite hymns.
The meeting is open to anyone who enjoys singing, praising God and meeting new people.
Member of our music team, Peter Alexander is the guest speaker.
If you are needing transport contact Allan 0408 510 882 who may be able to arrange a free bus pickup from your home.
Delicious afternoon tea.
Where: Connect Church, Solomon Street, East Bendigo.
When: Thursday, March 2, from 1.30pm.
WORLD DAY OF PRAYER FOR TAIWAN
Taiwan, a country whose needs are currently very relevant and topical, is the focus this year for the World Day of Prayer.
In the Bendigo area there are gatherings being held at four different venues with a variety of speakers.
Buddhist Taiwanese, Hayley Lee will be the guest speaker at St Therese's Kennington at 10.30am.
Other venues are the Baptist Church in Eaglehawk at 11am and at St Mary's Anglican Church in Kangaroo Flat at 7pm.
Later in the month, a service will be held at the Epsom Community Church.
ALL are very welcome
Enquiries: Jenny Rainsford 5448 3912 or bjrains@bigpond.com
Where: Various churches in the Bendigo region.
When: Friday, March 3.
KENNINGTON RESERVOIR PARKRUN
Take to Kennington Reservoir this weekend and challenge yourself to a free and friendly 5km community event.
You are welcome to walk, run, jog or spectate, as long as you're having fun.
Where: Kennington Reservoir.
When: Every Saturday, 8am.
MUMS 4 MUMS FUNDRAISER
Enjoy an afternoon fundraiser event with all types of music, poetry, yarns and more.
This event, hosted by Peter Sheahan's Walk Up will raise money for Mums 4 Mums.
This event will feature performances by John K, Peter Sheahan, Leigh Bice, Olive Bice, Bill Bice, Floreena Forbes, Terry Andison, Graham Hall, Evelyn Sheahan, John Tehan, Ken Jones, Debbie Penhall, Ken Bice, Dee Hart, Annette Sharp, Rod Briant, Keven Moore, and many more.
Walk up artists are welcome, please register at 12.30pm.
$10 per head.
For table bookings, phone Peter on 0400 076 634 or 0407 059 480.
For meal bookings phone 5446 1000.
Where: Note new venue - The Borough Club, 2/4 High Street, Eaglehawk.
When: Sunday, February 26, 1pm to 5.30pm.
FROM OPERA TO ORATORIO
Join in for a program of classical music to brighten up your Sunday afternoon.
This performance will feature Australian soprano, Phillipa McQuinn, who will be accompanied by Thomas Heywood in a musical tour of highlights from Bach to Rachmaninoff.
The program will also include the historic 1873 Lauriston Chapel, celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2023.
Refreshments will be served following the performance in the Langley Hall mansion.
For tickets, click here.
Where: Lauriston Chapel at Langley Estate, Napier Street, White Hills.
When: Sunday, February 26, 3pm to 4pm.
SUMMER IN THE PARKS - THE GRINNER & THE JOHN GROSSMAN PROJECT
Join in for a relaxing Friday evening to the tunes of The Grinners & The John Grossman Project.
They will be playing classic hits from the 60's to today.
All events are alcohol and pet free events
This event is held as part of the Summer in the Parks program, click here for further information.
Where: Crook Street Park, Strathdale.
When: Friday, March 3, 6.20pm to 8.30pm.
GURANGURR DJA DJA WURRUNG DJAYI
Djaa Djuwima is a permanent First Nations gallery on Dja Dja Wurrung Country that represents an important step towards reconciliation.
Djaa Djuwima means to 'show, share Country' in Dja Dja Wurrung language.
Gurangurr Dja Dja Wurrung Djayi celebrates works by 20 First Nations artists exploring connection to Country.
For further information, click here.
Where: Bendigo Visitor Centre, 51-67 Pall Mall, Bendigo.
When: Open daily from 9am to 5pm (except Christmas Day).
HEAVENLY
The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe.
There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions.
For more information, click here.
Where: Upstairs Costume Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine.
When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm.
BENDIGO'S HOLI FESTIVAL
Celebrate Holi festivals with the Indian Association of Bendigo at the Golden Square Pool.
This event is a fun and colourful festival, highlighting the strength and vibrancy of Bendigo's growing multicultural community.
Holi festivals are a Hindu tradition, famous around the world for the use of coloured powders and water to celebrate love and new life.
The festival is free, but those attending will need to book a ticket here.
It is an alcohol and smoke-free event, with a live DJ, food, drinks and activities alongside all the colour.
Festivalgoers are encouraged to dress in white and go home colourful!
Where: Golden Square Pool, Maple Street, Golden Square.
When: Saturday, March 4, from 10.30am.
30th BENDIGO DOLL AND TEDDY SHOW
The 30th annual Bendigo Doll and Teddy Show features judged competitions, competition exhibition, traders and crafters who specialise in producing porcelain, reborn, fantasy and other types of dolls, and bears.
There will also be dolls houses, miniatures, embroidery, quilting, patchwork and many other hobby crafts and products.
Free children's activities in the morning.
All proceeds from the show go to the Palliative Care Auxiliary. The auxiliary will be selling morning and afternoon teas and lunch on the day.
The theme for the show is 'Fun at the Fair', so come and have some fun with us on the day. It will be a great day for everyone.
Entry is $7 adults, $6 concession and students and children under 6 free.
Further information, click here.
Where: Bendigo Exhibition Centre, Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, March 4, 9.30am to 4pm.
HARCOURT APPLEFEST
Since 1991, the Harcourt Applefest has brought residents together to meet neighbours and friends, along with many visitors, to enjoy the many and varied produce that exist in the region.
Many volunteers, along with goodwill, sporting and service clubs-come together to make Applefest highly successful.
The event includes the Applefest market, live music, storytelling and other acts, two stages, roaming entertainers, the King and Queen of AppleFest, competitions, art shows, cookery competitions, apple pie eating and much more.
Where: Harcourt Valley.
When: Saturday, March 11, 9am to 4pm.
BENDIGO RECORD FAIR
The Bendigo Record Fair returns in March.
This fair is for vinyl and CD's, with thousands of records and music related merchandise available.
$5 entry from 10am.
$10 Early bird access from 9am.
Click here for further information.
Where: All Seasons Hotel, McIvor Highway, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, March 12, 10am to 4pm.
TARADALE FESTIVAL
After a two-year break due to Covid-19 restrictions, the famous Taradale Mineral Springs Festival is on again.
The Mineral Springs Festival Committee is planning to make this year's event the biggest and best in its history.
Attractions will include gourmet food, wine, craft beer, gin and whisky. There will be jewellery, a CFA display and activities, a classic car display, acoustic and rock music, plus many children's activities, face painting, plaster painting, story telling and Captain Koala.
Entry to the festival is $5, with admission for children under 15.
All proceeds go towards Taradale Volunteer Community Groups to assist with local projects.
Where: Taradale Mineral Springs.
When: Sunday, March 12, 10am to 4pm.
BENDIGO PRIDE FESTIVAL
Bendigo's Pride Festival is back for another year of fun and celebration.
Held from March 17 to April 2, there will be events for all ages.
There will be art exhibitions, performances, films, history walks, poetry, drag queens, Gay Stuff markets, books and much, much more.
See the full program here.
Where: Various locations in Bendigo.
When: Friday, March 17 to Sunday, April 2.
ROCKIN' 50's ROCK N ROLL CLUB
Rockin' 50's Rock N Roll Club is hosting a dance featuring 'Kid' James Trio plus Phantom DJ.
Tickets $25 non refundable. Pre booking essential.
Direct debit to Bendigo Bank:
Please include your reference name.
Bring own supper and drinks.
Floodlit parking for Classic Cars display.
No lifts or jumps. All dance moves done at own risk.
Contact for further information 0438 895 380.
Where: Strathdale Community Centre Hall, Crook Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, March 18, doors open 7.30pm.
BEER AND CIDER FESTIVAL
The Bendigo Craft Beer and Cider Festival is back for 2023, boasting some of the best brews from all across the country.
You will have an opportunity to meet the brewers, taste beers and ciders from all over, enjoy food trucks, listen to live music and be entertained by a range of activities.
Click here for further information and ticket prices - VIP tickets coming soon.
Where: Bendigo Racecourse, Heinz Street, Ascot.
When: Saturday, March 18, 11am to 7pm.
ELMORE TRACTOR PULL
The first Australian modified tractor pull was held at the Elmore Field Days in 1976, and in 2022 the Elmore Events Centre was excited to bring the tractor pull back to where it all began.
A tractor pull is a modified tractor pulling a weighted sled along a 11m wide and 100m long dirt track.
Tractor pulling is known as one of the most powerful motorsports due to some tractors having more than one engine with some of them being over 1000hp.
This event will also include truck and car displays, and hot wheels stunt team.
See all information about this event here.
Tickets: family (2 adults, 2 x children aged 12-17 years) $70, adults $30, child 12-17 years $10, under 12 years free. For tickets, click here.
Where: Elmore Events Centre.
When: Saturday, March 18, gates open at noon.
A CELEBRATION DAY FOR GIRLS
A Celebration day for girls is a positive menstrual cycle education workshop for girls aged 10 to 12 years - and their mother or female carer.
Can you think back to the first time you had your period? What did you know about it before it started?
Arriving at menarche (the first period) is often a mixed experience. Having the right information and being prepared can make a big difference in the life of young people.
A Celebration day for girls brings positive menstrual cycle education and information to girls before menstruation begins.
Currently available in 27 countries, it originated in Harcourt, by local woman Jane Bennett.
Social worker, Rachel Pilgrim has been facilitating the program in Central Victoria for the past 8 years and is bringing it to Bendigo in March 2023.
For further information, click here or contact Rachel on 0430 450 967 or rachel.pilgrim@yahoo.com
Where: Bendigo region.
When: Sunday, March 19, 10am to 4pm.
BENDIGO LATIN FESTIVAL
Latin dancing workshops, food, DJ, live music, pinatas and more.
Where: Garden for the Future, Bosquet Street and Ragland Street, White Hills.
When: Saturday, March 25, 11am to 8pm.
CASTLEMAINE STATE FESTIVAL
The Castlemaine State Festival has announced its impressive 2023 season line-up with a diverse selection of the best local and international talent and events.
This event will bring focus to Castlemaine, spotlighting the region while bringing visitors from across Australia and overseas.
This year's line-up includes performances from Frente, Vika and Linda Bull, The Southern River Band, Jaguar Jonze, Kurt Vile and The Violators, Kian, Ella Hooper, Jem Cassar-Daley, The Gesualdo Six, Electric Fields and Dallas Woods, Alter Boy, Lizzy Welsh and Bendigo Symphony Orchestra, Eliza Hull and Liz Martin, Snog, The Dolly Parton Experience with Vanessa & The Jealous Guys, Mama Kin Spender, Melbourne Chamber Orchestra, Tenzin Choegyal and Katherine Philp, Rose Riebl and many others.
There will also be theatre and performance highlights including Gravity and Other Myths - A Simple Space, Qwerin, Maloya Moshpit, The Planting: Alex Kelly, Lawrence Harvey and David Pledger, Night Walks with Teenagers, Dirty Laundry, Brat Kids Carnival, End of Winter, I Am Woman, 27 Club: The Music that Never Died, Pillow Fight - The Anchor, Parallax, and much more.
Visual arts will be represented in 2023 at the festival with exhibitions including For the Love of Song: David Frazer with Kelly, Walker, Cave, Lowe and Waits, David Rosetzky: Air to Atmosphere, Damon Kowarsky exhibition and workshops and many more.
For a full program guide and tickets, click here.
Where: Various locations in Castlemaine.
When: Friday, March 24 to Sunday, April 9.
